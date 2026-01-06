FDNY battles massive five-alarm multi-building fire in Ridgewood that left five firefighters injured, including one struck by flaming air conditioner

The five-alarm fire at 1824 Madison St. in Ridgewood spread to adjoining buildings and hundreds of firefighters battled the blaze for more than five hours.

Five firefighters were injured while battling a devastating five-alarm fire in Ridgewood early Tuesday morning.

The FDNY received a call at 3:24 a.m. on Jan. 6 regarding a fire in a three-story private home at 18-24 Madison St. and dispatched crews from Engine Company 277 and Ladder Company 112 arrived within three minutes to find heavy fire conditions on the first floor of a brownstone.

“We arrived to heavy fire on the first floor that quickly extended to multiple exposures through interior shafts,” Chief of Department John Esposito said. “Ultimately, fire spread to all floors of the building, the roof collapsed into the top floor, and adjacent buildings were impacted, requiring the evacuation of four surrounding structures.”

The Commander of Division 14 transmitted a second alarm as the blaze extended to the second floor, and fire broke through the roof at approximately 4 a.m. Engine Company 324 hit a hydrant that wasn’t functioning. A fifth alarm was called at 4:31 a.m., bringing a total of 84 units to the scene between Onderdonk Avenue and Seneca Avenue, including 270 firefighters and EMS personnel.

“I heard yelling and lots of popping and then smelled heavy smoke and saw a massive fireball,” building resident Susan Campbell said.

A floor collapsed in the rear of the building and firefighters were ordered out of the building and a defensive fire operation was underway, according to the FDNY. Tower Ladder 124 and six hoselines were used to knock down the main body of the fire.

Two firefighters were transported to an area hospital with significant injuries, including one who was struck in the head by a flaming air conditioner that was dislodged from a window on an upper floor.

“He’s been transported to the hospital conscious and alert, but in significant pain,” Esposito said.

One civilian was transported by EMS to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital with minor injuries. The fire was brought under control at 8:53 a.m. Fire marshals will determine the cause of the blaze.

“This is the second five-alarm fire this year, and we know that thanks to those who run toward the fire that so many New Yorkers were able to run to safety,” Mayor Zohran Mamdani said at the scene. “To have two five-alarm fires without a loss of life is a testament and a credit to the incredible work of the first responders that we have here in the city who have been pouring in. Some of the same firefighters that were here today were in the Bronx yesterday, and we are asking the world of them, and we are so thankful that they are able to keep people safe in the city.”

The American Red Cross opened an emergency reception center at P.S. 239Q at 17-15 Weirfield St., five blocks from the scene of the fire in coordination with New York City Emergency Management. The Red Cross registered 15 households, including 26 adults and six children, for emergency assistance. The displaced residents were fed and the Red Cross is available to ensure that all impacted residents have a safe place to stay while they begin their recovery as well as provide individual disaster care services, such as help replacing medications and medical devices, mental health support, recovery planning and other needs.

Inspectors from the city’s Department of Buildings were called to 18-24 Madison St. for a structural stability inspection and found extensive fire damage to the six apartment units on the three floors, including sections of an open roof. Extensive fire damage was also found at neighboring properties at 18-12 and 18-26 Madison St.

Due to dangerous conditions caused by the fire damage, DOB issued full vacate orders to those buildings and 18-20 Madison St. A boarding company was on site by midday Tuesday to seal all four buildings in the interest of public safety.

“I want the people who’ve been displaced to know that Queens will be behind you every step of the way. Our office, working along with the administration, will do everything to make sure that you’re housed and that you have the resources that you need,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said at the scene. “We’ll continue to work with the Red Cross through this ordeal as well. We’re calling on the people of Ridgewood and Queens to really be there. We all. We never leave our neighbors on the battlefield alone. We call on everybody to help ensure that we can do some collections for the families who’ve literally lost everything starting the new year.”

Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar is collecting donations of urgently needed clothing and blankets for the fire victims at El Manaba Restaurant at 341 St. Nicholas Ave, in Ridgewood.

“Everyone, please come donate whatever you can, whatever food, socks, feminine hygiene, supplies, anything you can, because the families have lost everything,” Rajkumar said. “And we need to come together as a community to help them get on their feet.”

She added that they are also accepting toiletries, pet food and other essentials.

“I will continue working closely with all responding agencies to ensure every displaced resident receives the urgent support and long-term assistance they need during this incredibly difficult time,” Rajkumar said. “I extend my deepest gratitude to the more than 270 brave firefighters and EMS personnel who responded to this horrific blaze, including five who sustained injuries. Your courage, professionalism, and unwavering dedication protect our community every single day. We are profoundly grateful.”