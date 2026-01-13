An all-pink beauty hub is officially open in Flushing, featuring some of the most popular Asian beauty brands, from skincare for juicy, hydrated skin to adorable accessories that will make it hard to leave without adding something new to your routine for your 2026 glow up.

Tokimo, located at 133-33 39th Ave. in Flushing, inside of the Tangram Mall, opened last month and features trending Japanese, Korean and Chinese beauty brands. The mega-boutique is the perfect one-stop shop, especially for those must-have products you may have seen lately on TikTok and Instagram.

The Flushing shop is the brand’s flagship store and its first-ever location, offering a diverse range of beauty and lifestyle products to suit every preference. Whether you love exploring makeup trends and playing with different looks or are obsessed with clean skincare products for a luminous glow, or glass-skin for an elevated, natural look, there’s something for everyone.

The store features over two dozen brands, including skincare staples like Haruharu Wonder, known for their Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner, and Anua, which boasts their Heartleaf 77% Soothing Toner, a popular go-to for achieving the glass skin aesthetic. Once customers enter the store, skincare lovers may instantly gravitate toward the store’s face mask wall, which features a selection for all skincare types, including Mediheal, one of the world’s most popular sheet mask brands.

Tokimo features a wide variety of Japanese “drugstore” beauty and skincare essentials as well, such as Cezanne & Canmake, a brand known for its high-quality and budget-friendly products, and Biore UV’s Aqua Rich Watery Essence sunscreen. For those who’ve made the ultimate beauty wish list from browsing TikTok and Instagram, the beauty hub features a wide range of viral beauty products, including &honey, a Japanese hair care brand known for its adorable honey-pot-shaped bottles and moistuiring formulas, and Rom&nd, a K-beauty brand which is best known for its Juicy Lasting Tints, and their eyeshadow palettes which come in both matte and glittery finishes and have become another must-have beauty product.

When guests browse the pretty and pink store, they can test and experiment with most of their products at the make-up station, surrounded by photo-ready mirrors with soft lighting, or explore a section filled with plushes like Hello Kitty and Pikachu, or browse the shop’s accessories and nail polish section, which has colors for every season and aesthetic.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your skincare routine or try new beauty products, the shop has something to make everyone look and feel their best.

To learn more about Tokimo, visit their website or follow them at @tokimo.official.