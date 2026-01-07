Housing lottery in progress for 12 units at the Hana in Bayside, rent starts at $2,974

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

A housing lottery is currently running for 12 newly constructed units at the Hana in Bayside.

Located at 45-10 215th Pl., the Hana’s 12 housing units are intended for those earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $210,600.

Six of the units are studios, which rent for $2,974 per month. No more than two people can occupy one of these units, and they must combine to earn $106,320-$168,480 a year.

Another five of the apartments are one-bedroom units. The monthly rent for these units is $3,084. Up to three people can live in one of these units, as long as they combine for an annual income ranging from $110,743-$189,540.

The last residence is a two-bedroom unit. It costs $3,380 a month in rent and is capable of housing up to five people. The annual household income must total $122,538-$227,500.

Amenities available to residents of the Hana include access to a gym, a rooftop terrace, storage, bike storage lockers and parking. Additional fees apply for these amenities. One pet is allowed in each apartment. There is a $300 refundable up-front pet deposit. Tenants will be responsible for the electricity, including the electric stove and electric heat.

The Bayside Long Island Rail Road train station is within close proximity to the property, providing convenient access to mass transportation. There are also bus stops in the area for the Q12, Q13, Q27, Q31 and n20G lines.

Some of the other notable features near the property include the Queens Public Library Bayside location, the Alley Pond Environmental Center, Alley Pond Park, the Marie Curie Playground, P.S. 31Q The Bayside School, P.S. 203Q The Oakland Gardens School, M.S. 158 Marie Curie and Queensborough Community College.

Those who intend to apply for housing at the Hana must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Jan. 29. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Anyone interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to The Hana Apartments, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.