Housing lottery launches for 325 units at Far Rockaway development, rent starts at $617

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 325 newly constructed units at Rockaway Village Apartments Phase 5, located at 15-18 and 15-23 Village Ln. in Far Rockaway.

The units in the development have been divided into four different groups based on area median income and asset limit.

There are 39 units set aside for those earning 30% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $48,600. The first 13 are one-bedroom units, which cost $617 a month in rent. Up to three people are allowed in one of these units, as long as they combine to earn $25,509-$43,740 a year. Another 21 apartments are two-bedroom units, capable of housing up to five people each. Rent for these units is $728 a month and the annual household income must range from $30,789-$52,500. The last five apartments are three-bedroom units, which can each house as many as seven people, who must have an annual income totaling $35,726-$60,270. The monthly rent is $830.

Another 105 units are set aside for those earning 50% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $81,000. Six of these units are studios, which can each house no more than two people. Rent for the studios is $1,031 a month and the annual household income must range from $39,155-$64,800. There are 23 one-bedroom units, which cost $1,300 a month in rent and call for an annual household income of $48,926-$72,900. Two-bedroom units account for 66 of these apartments, with a monthly rent of $1,543. Residents of one of these units must combine to make $58,732-$87,500 a year. The last 11 residences are three-bedroom units, which cost $1,767 a month in rent and require an annual income of $67,852-$100,450 for each household.

Thirty-four units are intended for those earning 60% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $97,200. Three of them are studios, which have a monthly rent of $1,122 and require residents of a unit to combine to earn $42,275-$77,760 a year. Ten one-bedroom units are available to households earning $52,732-$87,480 a year, with the monthly rent being $1,411. Another 19 two-bedroom units are in this housing lottery, with a rent of $1,682 a month. The required annual household income for these units is $63,498-$105,000. Lastly, there are two three-bedroom units in this grouping. Rent for these units is $1,931 a month and the required annual household income is $73,475-$120,540.

The last grouping of apartments in the housing lottery are 146 units for those earning 80% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $129,600. Eight of the units are studios, which have monthly rents of $1,468 and call for annual household incomes ranging from $54,138-$103,680. There are 35 one-bedroom units, which cost $1,646 a month in rent and call for residents of a household to collectively earn $60,789-$116,640 a year. Another 82 apartments at 80% of the area median income are two-bedroom units. The monthly rent for these units is $2,097 and the annual household income must range from $77,726-$140,000. The 21 other residences are three-bedroom units, which are intended for households earning $94,869-$160,720 a year. These units cost $2,555 a month in rent.

All 325 units in this development are equipped with dishwashers, energy-efficient appliances, air conditioning, hardwood floors, broadband internet, microwaves, intercommunication devices and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. Gas for heating is included in the cost of rent, but tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the electric stove. The building is pet-friendly.

Other amenities available to residents of Rockaway Village Apartments Phase 5 include bike storage lockers, a shared card-operated laundry room, a package room, a gymnasium, a playground, a landscaped courtyard, a community center featuring community events and classes, a business center, a children’s playroom, security cameras, a doorman, a concierge, an on-site resident manager, green space and an elevator. Additional fees apply for the laundry room. Smoking is not allowed at this property.

There is convenient access to public transportation around the property. The Far Rockaway Long Island Rail Road train station is nearby. Bus stops within close proximity to the property include those for the Q22, Q113, Q114, N31, N32 and N33 lines.

Those who intend to apply for housing at Rockaway Village Apartments Phase 5 must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Feb. 9. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Anyone interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 257 Park Ave. S., 12th Floor, New York, NY 10010.