New York’s Office of Cannabis Management shuts down illegal weed shop in Flushing

An illegal cannabis shop in Flushing, just two blocks away from the Commonpoint Queens Youth Hub, has been shut down by the New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) after the agency conducted an enforcement action.

Parsons Minimart 1 Corp., located at 79-24 Parsons Blvd., was padlocked on Jan. 8 after the agency discovered that the location was involved in unlicensed cannabis sales. An undercover OCM investigator subsequently visited the shop, during which time an employee offered the inspector cannabis pre-rolls, according to the OCM. Investigators then initiated a full inspection of the premises.

Inside the store, investigators discovered a loose electrical outlet that revealed a hidden compartment used to hide the illicit cannabis. Removing the tray revealed a storage area containing approximately 2,000 illegal cannabis products, including bags of cannabis flower, a box of chocolate edibles and a shelf containing concentrates and a variety of other cannabis products.

The storefront was immediately issued an Order of Seal and padlocked.

“Illegal operators put consumers, families, and neighborhoods at risk,” NYS OCM Acting Executive Director Susan Filburn said. “When businesses choose to ignore the law, OCM will act. Shutting down unlicensed storefronts protects public health and reinforces the integrity of New York’s legal cannabis market.”

According to OCM’s 2025 enforcement report, the Enforcement and Investigations Division completed 2,017 enforcement actions and seized over $20 million worth of illicit cannabis products statewide this year. OCM’s enforcement strategy includes inspections, court-issued access orders, undercover operations, and coordinated efforts to ensure illicit cannabis never returns to the public domain. As the report states, OCM investigators “are committed to shutting down illicit operators and protecting the integrity of the legal cannabis industry.”

With 566 licensed dispensaries now open across New York State, consumers are encouraged to purchase legal, safer, and tested cannabis products from regulated retailers.

“OCM investigators continue to identify, inspect, and shut down unlicensed operators across New York,” OCM’s Director of Enforcement and Investigations Daniel Haughney said. “Every action we take removes untested, illegal cannabis from circulation and strengthens the foundation of the legal market. Our work against illicit operators will continue in order to protect public health and safety, and the legal businesses who operate within the law.”

To file a complaint or report illicit cannabis activity, visit cannabis.ny.gov/report-an-incident.