Long Islander accused of impersonating therapist, groping two female patients at Jamaica clinic: NYPD

Detectives from the Queens Special Victims Squad arrested this Nassau County man for allegedly committing sex crimes while impersonating a medical professional at a Jamaica clinic, and the NYPD is asking other victims to come forward.

Detectives from the Queens Special Victims Squad arrested a Long Island man on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 15 in connection with sex crimes in November that he allegedly committed within the confines of the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica.

Walner Remeus, 34, of South Corona Avenue in Valley Stream was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court the next day on a complaint charging him with two counts of forcible touching, criminal impersonation in the second degree, two counts of sexual abuse in the third degree and two counts of harassment in the second degree.

According to the criminal complaint, on the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 6, inside a physical therapy clinic at 90-50 Parsons Blvd., a 37-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman were allegedly groped by Remeus, who is charged with impersonating a therapist in the facility that both victims described as their doctor’s office.

The first victim went in for her regular physical when Remeus conducted a medical examination and allegedly squeezed her breasts without her consent and placed his knee in between her legs, touching her genitals with his knee over her clothes before taking her hand and placing it on his penis, according to the criminal complaint, which alleges Remeus did the exact same thing to another woman a short while later.

A licensed doctor at the physical therapy clinic told the detectives from the Queens Special Victims Squad that Remeus was the individual who examined the two women on the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 6, and that the defendant is not a medical professional, according to the complaint.

Remeus was arraigned before Queens Criminal Court Judge Edward F. Daniels who released him on his own recognizance and ordered him to return to court on Feb. 24.

The investigation by the Queens Special Victims Squad remains ongoing and the NYPD is asking any other victims to come forward by calling the NYPD Sex Crimes Hotline a 212-267-RAPE (7273) or the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.