If the bitter cold has you longing for a little heat, Nan Xiang is serving up plenty of it in Flushing with their new mala beef soup dumplings, adding a touch of spice to their signature hand-rolled soup dumplings.

The renowned Shanghaiese xiao long bao destination, located at 39-16 Prince St. #104, recently unveiled the new menu item this month, offering customers something new to explore when they visit, whether they’re regulars at the popular eatery or discovering its menu for the first time.

The new Mala beef soup dumplings are made with tender Basque-style beef and wok-tossed with fragrant spices, cumin, and finely chopped bird’s eye chili, which are filled in the restaurant’s signature house-made soup dumpling skin. As customers take their first bite, their taste buds are met with a bold, aromatic flavor and a touch of heat, leaving a lingering tingle.

The latest addition is available at all Nan Xiang’s locations, including their flagship eatery in Flushing, whether guests stop by for a weekday lunch break or are meeting up with friends for dinner on the weekend. The latest addition joins a list of popular favorites at the eatery, including their signature dim sum, stir-fried noodles, an assortment of soup dumpling flavors, and a selection of breakfast items like their salty sticky rice roll, scallion pancakes and iced soybean milk.

Nan Xiang has been part of Flushing since it first opened in 2006. Since then, the restaurant has earned Michelin Guide recommendations for nine years in a row for its authentic flavors and attention to detail. The restaurant is best known for its xiao long bao, or soup dumplings, but the space is known for offering an authentic Chinese dining experience, including Northern Chinese pastries, home-style Southern stir-fries, and more. The brand has 10 locations throughout the East Coast, including NYC restaurants in the East Village and Koreatown, as well as restaurants in Cherry Hill, Long Island’s Westbury, King of Prussia near Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Stamford, CT, Bethesda, MD, and Newark, DE.

To learn more about their menu, visit their website or follow them at @nanxiangsoupdumplings.