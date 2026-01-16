Newly renovated Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins reopens on Jamaica Avenue

Local community leaders and representatives from the Jamaica Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins celebrate the grand reopening of their newly remodeled restaurant at 168-04 Jamaica Ave. with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, Jan. 14. (Left to right) Queens Community Board 12 Community Coordinator Anikie Singh, New York State Assemblymember Alicia Hyndman, Dunkin’ Franchisee Yaseen Rowzani, Jamaica Dunkin’ Manager Baby Banik, New York State Senator Leroy Comrie, Dunkin’ Franchise Operations Director Stephen Hudson, Dunkin’ Franchisee Jimmy Multani, Dunkin’ Business Consultant Joe Marando and Jamaica Donuts District Manager BM Kamrul Hasan.

A grand reopening celebration was held for the newly renovated Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins location at 168-04 Jamaica Ave. in Jamaica on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

Several community members and leaders gathered to celebrate and visit the newly remodeled location. A ribbon-cutting was held to mark the reopening, with state Sen. Leroy Comrie, Assemblymember Alicia Hyndman, members of Queens Community Board 12 and members of the 103rd Precinct taking part in this ceremony.

The first 100 customers to visit after the location opened at 9 a.m. received a free medium or hot iced coffee for 100 days. There was also a Dunkin’ photo booth and a prize wheel for people to spin for a chance to win free Dunkin’ merchandise.

To commemorate the grand reopening, Dunkin’ franchisee Jamaica Donuts announced a $3,000 donation to Project Hope Charities, in conjunction with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. The donation will help Project Hope Charities fulfill its mission of providing a wide range of services to the poor, low-income, working poor and homeless in the Jamaica community and the Greater New York City area.

“Project Hope Charities extends our heartfelt thanks to Yaseen Rowzani and Jamaica Donuts for their generous support and meaningful donation,” Project Hope Charities Outreach and Community Liaison Shaunte Gibson-Lampart said. “This contribution will further our mission and strengthen our ongoing efforts to serve and uplift our community. We are deeply grateful for Dunkin’s commitment to making a positive impact and for standing with us in bringing HOPE and support to those who need it most.”

The newly remodeled Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins spans 1,342 square feet. There are currently 15 crew members who work at this location, which is open Mondays through Saturdays from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sundays from 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.