Permits filed for residential building with 79 units in Jamaica

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 13-story residential building with 79 housing units at 95-28 147th Pl. in Jamaica.

The proposed building would be 124 feet tall and span 39,368 square feet. The 79 apartments would be rentals and have an average unit scope of 498 square feet.

One planned feature for the proposed property is a rear yard that stretches 20 feet in length. The property is also within close proximity to the Jamaica Long Island Rail Road train station, as well as the Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue-JFK Airport subway station, which provides service for the E, J and Z trains. There are also bus stops in the area for the Q6, Q8, Q9, Q24, Q25, Q40, Q41, Q60, Q65, Q112 and OurBus lines.

Some of the other notable nearby features include P.S. 50Q The Talfourd Lawn Elementary School, the Sunshine Developmental School and the Queens High School for the Sciences.

The building applications were submitted by Herman Jacob, under East 181st Gardens LLC. The permits list the architect of record as Leandro Nils Dickson Architect.

Demolition permits have not yet been filed to take down the current structure at 95-28 147th Pl. An estimated completion date for the new building has not yet been provided.