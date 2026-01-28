If you’re looking for a dose of romance with a bit of simplicity, western Queens has plenty of places for versatile date night spots throughout the neighborhood. Whether you’re looking to brave the winter chill for an incredible skyline view, grab your ice skates and get on the rink, or get lost in vintage vinyl, there’s something for every couple to explore.

From the waterfront of Long Island City to the heart of Astoria, here are some romantic spots for an unforgettable Valentine’s Day.

Gantry Plaza State Park

Grab a coffee or hot chocolate after dinner and stroll Gantry Plaza State Park with an incredible view of the city skyline on the waterfront. While being outdoors might feel like the last thing you want to do in the middle of winter, the site offers an incredible view of the sunset, and with fewer people around during colder months, it’s a peaceful place to chat and enjoy a simple moment while strolling the park’s paths.

4-44 47th Road, LIC

718-786-6385

parks.ny.gov

Lighthouse Rooftop

Lighthouse Rooftop offers the ultimate romantic dining scene, with expansive windows, a stunning rooftop view, delicious food and drink, and live entertainment, including fire performers, belly dancers, and more. The space is perfect for dinner or brunch and brings a sleek, upscale vibe to a memorable date night.

45-15 37th St., Sunnyside

718-550-6108

lighthouserooftop.com

Instagram: @lighthouserooftop

City Ice Pavilion

Take your sweetie to an ice skating date at this indoor ice skating rink right in Long Island City, with public skating for all levels and experiences to enjoy. After your skate session, find a nearby cafe or restaurant to indulge in the diverse and delicious cuisine that Queens has to offer to make your date complete with dinner or an after-skate snack.

47-32 32nd Pl., Suite 5103, LIC

cityicepavillion.com

Instagram: @cityicepavillion

Regal UA Kaufman Astoria

In the era of streaming apps, a movie date may have lost some of its shine, but sharing popcorn and candy while choosing a new film to watch together is a great way to spend the evening with your partner. This long-standing movie theater is simple, with a vintage vibe, cozy seats, and a concession stand offering popular snacks from sweet to savory. The theater is also adjacent to a ton of restaurants if you want to elevate your experience to a movie and dinner afterward.

35-30 38th St., LIC

844-462-7342

regmovies.com

DAGNY Astoria

This cafe has comfy couches with a sleek, modern look, open for breakfast to dinner, with matcha lattes, espresso martinis, and an array of fresh pastries and entrees. Whether you want to enjoy a breakfast date or meet up for an intimate dinner, the venue offers a perfect waterfront view and plenty of delicious dishes in its low-lit, intimate space.

11-12 30th Drive, Astoria

929-412-0112

dagnyastoria.com

Instagram: @dagnyastoria

Noguchi Museum

This museum and sculpture garden offers a peaceful escape from the city to explore the work of Japanese-American sculptor Isamu Noguchi, including sculptures, architectural models, and furniture. Whether you’ve already been a fan of the artist’s work or are discovering it for the first time, the space is peaceful and calm, free of distractions, and perfect for connecting with one another in the meditative space.

9-01 33rd Road, Astoria

718-204-7088

noguchi.org

Instagram: @noguchimuseum

Pancakes Records

Pancakes Records gives music lovers a cozy space to explore an array of records from vintage albums to new releases. The shop is filled with posters and artwork, and it has listening stations for you and your loved one to share and explore your favorite records and genres. Whether you stop by to make a purchase or enjoy spending the afternoon in the space, it’s a perfect place for a date followed by dinner nearby.

20-77 Steinway St., Astoria

718-233-8666

pancakes-records.com

Instagram: @pancakes.records