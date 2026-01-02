Spectrum provides $25K in funding to Urban Upbound’s Workforce Development Program

Spectrum’s partnership with Urban Upbound began in September 2024 at a revitalization event at Urban Upbound’s Queensbridge location, where Spectrum employee volunteers helped provide repairs and other physical improvements to the facility.

Spectrum provided $25,000 in funding towards the Long Island City-based nonprofit Urban Upbound’s Workforce Development Program on Monday, Dec. 15.

The funding came through Spectrum Community Center Assist (SCCA), which is the company’s $30 million philanthropic initiative aimed at revitalizing local community centers and investing in job training programs in underserved neighborhoods where Spectrum operates.

Among the services offered by the Workforce Development Program that will benefit from the $25,000 in funding are job readiness training and one-on-one counseling to help people achieve and maintain meaningful employment in high-growth sectors. These services are offered both in-person and virtually, as well as in both group and individual sessions.

Over 25,000 people are served by Urban Upbound across its programs. This includes more than 1,700 individuals who got job skills training, 675 who earned credentials, and over 469 who attained jobs.

“The long-term partnership we created with Urban Upbound is making a real difference in the lives of local residents by giving them the skills, tools and updated facilities they need to improve their economic situation,” Spectrum NYC Regional Vice President Mike Williams said. “Already thousands of people around the country have participated in SCCA in the neighborhoods we serve, as we continue to work with Urban Upbound to provide essential job training in a safe and revitalized space.”

This marks the second donation provided by the SCCA program to Urban Upbound. A $50,000 donation was made in 2024, bringing the total up to $75,000 over the last two years.

The partnership between Spectrum and Urban Upbound dates back to September 2024, when Spectrum employees and community volunteers made repairs and other improvements to Urban Upbound’s Queensbridge facility. Spectrum also donated 20 new laptops and a smartboard and created a new training and technology room to support Urban Upbound’s training and technology programs. On top of all this, Spectrum provided the program with its advanced 1 gigabit-per-second internet service.

“Urban Upbound appreciates Spectrum’s renewed investment in our workforce development initiatives,” Urban Upbound Co-founder and CEO Bishop Mitchell G. Taylor said. “Their continued support helps us deliver the training, coaching and stability our residents need to secure meaningful employment. For over 21 years, our commitment has been unwavering: we stand with this community and we remain dedicated to creating real pathways to economic mobility. We thank Spectrum for walking with us as we work to equip more New Yorkers with the tools and opportunities to transform their futures.”

The main mission of Urban Upbound is to break the cycles of poverty within public housing and other low-income neighborhoods across New York City. The organization provides underserved youths and adults with the necessary tools and resources to achieve economic prosperity and self-sufficiency through seven comprehensive and integrated programs. These programs include employment services, college access and youth development, mental health and wellness, financial empowerment and affordable housing counseling, tax preparation and income support, community revitalization through small business innovation and financial inclusion services anchored by the Urban Upbound Federal Credit Union.

Spectrum’s SCCA program was first launched in 2021. It is investing $30 million to benefit 100 community centers and job training programs in underserved areas across 41 states. Each location is receiving cash grants and in-kind contributions, with Spectrum working to improve the physical classroom spaces at these community centers, sponsoring rebuilding events with volunteers to repair and enhance the buildings and provide new furniture, laptops and other equipment.