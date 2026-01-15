Suspect wanted for attacking man after argument turned physical in Rockaway Beach: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspect who allegedly punched out a victim before stealing his wallet in Rockaway Beach.

Police are searching for the suspect who assaulted and robbed a Rockaway Beach man inside a commercial establishment during the morning of Saturday, Jan. 10.

Police from the 100th Precinct in Rockaway Beach reported that the 36-year-old victim got into an argument inside 87-18 Rockaway Blvd. just before 8:30 a.m. The verbal dispute became physical when his assailant began to punch and kick the victim, causing him to fall to the floor, where the beatdown continued.

The perpetrator forcibly removed the victim’s wallet, which contained only a credit card and no cash, an NYPD spokeswoman said Thursday. The suspect was last seen running eastbound on Rockaway Beach Boulevard towards the Hammel Houses NYCHA complex.

The victim sustained injuries to his head and face during the attack, police said, adding that he was transported by EMS to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect, including video that appears to show him washing blood from his hands.

The suspect is described as a heavyset man with a black beard and mustache. He wore a Nike head covering, a black jacket over a black hoodie and black sweatpants.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Jan. 11, the 100th Precinct has reported three robberies so far in 2026, two more than the one reported at the same point last year, an increase of 200%, according to the most recent CompStat report. The precinct reported three felony assaults so far this year, two fewer than the five reported at the same point last year, a decline of 40%, according to CompStat.