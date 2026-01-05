Suspects snatch $3K worth of merch from Sunglass Hut in Queens Center Mall: NYPD

Cops are looking for these suspects who allegedly stole $3,000 in merchandise from the Sunglass Hut in the Queens Center Mall in December.

Police from the 110th Precinct are looking for two men who allegedly stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from a shop in the Queens Center Mall on the morning of Monday, Dec. 15.

Police say the suspects walked into the Sunglass Hut located at 90-15 Queens Blvd. just after 11 a.m. and removed approximately $3,000 worth of sunglasses before leaving the location on foot in an unknown direction. There were no injuries reported during the incident.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects passing through a subway turnstile. Both suspects have light complexions. One wore a black hooded winter jacket, black pants, black gloves and a black face covering. His accomplice wore a green winter jacket and a light-colored hooded sweatshirt with a black Nike baseball cap, and a tan backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this grand larceny investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.