Four suspects steal $30K worth of merch from Sunglass Hut at Queens Center Mall: NYPD

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst are looking for four suspects who stole thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise from the Sunglass Hut inside the Queens Center Mall.

The four unidentified individuals entered the shop at the mall, located at at 90-15 Queens Blvd., just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 30. Once inside they removed approximately $30,000 worth of merchandise and fled the store in an unknown direction.

It was the second time the Sunglass Hut was targeted by thieves last month. On the morning of Monday, Dec. 15, two young men removed approximately $3,000 in sunglasses from the shop, according to the NYPD. Those two suspects remain at large, an NYPD spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects in the latest Sunglass Hut heist and described each of them as having medium complexions. One wore a blue hooded winter jacket over black hooded sweatshirt, black pants with white designs, a black backpack, black sneakers and eyeglasses. The second suspect wore a brown hooded sweatshirt, a baseball cap, blue jeans, white sneakers and a black backpack. The third suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with blue jeans, white sneakers and a black backpack while the last suspect wore a maroon hooded sweatshirt over a black baseball cap, black ripped jeans and white sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this grand larceny investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Jan. 25, the 110th Precinct had reported 45 grand larcenies so far in 2026, 11 fewer than the 56 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 19.6%, according to the most recent CompStat report.