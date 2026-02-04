Spring forward, Queens: 4 March races to mark the return of daylight saving time

Longer days are ahead, and the running scene in Queens is ready to spring back to life.

After you adjust your clock on Sunday, March 8 at 2 a.m., you’ll be ready to wear your watch at the next Queens-based race. This upcoming series of races will set the tone for the new season ahead, merging camaraderie and competition. You can wear your best green suit at The Queens St. Patrick’s 5K and Half Marathon or celebrate the arrival of more daylight at the Spring Forward 10 and 5 Miler. Whatever your decision is, choose your next racing endeavor to your heart’s content. Scroll through these four races that will make your winter training worth every mile.

Catch your next leprechaun at this St. Patrick’s Day-themed race event in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. After crossing the start line, enjoy the pre-spring views of the Unisphere and Queens Museum in your journey to the finish line. All participants are guaranteed a St. Patrick’s Tee and a finisher medal. As a bonus to the race, the proceeds will benefit the Never Stop Running Foundation, a non-profit community-based organization that supports local athletes and other charitable events. Don’t miss out on this holiday tradition in one of Queens’ most distinct parks.

If you’re looking for a St. Patrick’s Day-themed race in South Queens, run over to Forest Park. Dash your way across the closed road section of Forest Park Drive while wearing a festive costume at this 3.1-mile race. All participants will receive a customized beanie, commemorative race bibs and holiday-themed treats. The Richmond Hill-based race is part of a Holiday 5K Series, which includes festive races like the Gratitude 5K and Jingle Jangle 5K.

One of your favorite local races is back in South Queens for Daylight Saving Time. Queens Distance Runners (QDR), a Jackson Heights-based running organization, is organizing a five-mile and ten-mile celebration of the biannual event at the hills of Forest Park Drive. If you’re looking to compete, the Spring Forward 10 and 5 Miler is also a participating race of the inaugural Queens Crew Cup, a season-long points competition where runners can earn points for their registered Queens-based team. Participate in all QDR-led races throughout the year to

improve the team ranking and earn the title of the fastest crew in the borough! All participants will receive a finisher medal.

The Queens Spring Half, 10K and 5K – Corona (Sunday, March 29)

Choose from this trifecta of races at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, where you can put your winter miles to the test. Whether you’re running for fun or to beat a personal best, there is something for everyone to enjoy. All registered participants will enjoy a few loops around iconic

sites like the Unisphere with plenty of spectator support. The event also serves as a tune-up for summer training cycles, so don’t forget to sign up for a head start.