On Saturday, Feb. 21, Flushing Town Hall hosted a packed house for the Crazy Talented Asians & Friends’ (CTAF) 6th Animation Festival for Short Films and Motion Design.

The festival, held at 137-35 Northern Blvd. in Flushing, was created by CTAF to highlight the creative work of Asian and Asian Americans and their impact on the community, while bringing together families, friends, and audiences with backgrounds from all over the world to celebrate their stories.

The film festival featured a screening of 12-14 animated short stories and motion designs submitted by Asian American and Asian animators, along with a series of awards, followed by a post-festival mixer with refreshments and the opportunity to meet artists, jurors who critiqued over 1800 submissions, narrowing it down to 30 films, as well as professionals from the animation industry.

Here are some photos of the film screening and festival mixer that took place afterward: