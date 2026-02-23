Quantcast
Flushing
Highlights from the CTAF 6th Animation Film Festival at Flushing Town Hall

ctaf
The Crazy Talented Asians and Friends 6th Animation Festival for Short Films and Motion Design.
Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud

On Saturday, Feb. 21, Flushing Town Hall hosted a packed house for the Crazy Talented Asians & Friends’ (CTAF) 6th Animation Festival for Short Films and Motion Design.

The festival, held at 137-35 Northern Blvd. in Flushing, was created by CTAF to highlight the creative work of Asian and Asian Americans and their impact on the community, while bringing together families, friends, and audiences with backgrounds from all over the world to celebrate their stories.

The film festival featured a screening of 12-14 animated short stories and motion designs submitted by Asian American and Asian animators, along with a series of awards, followed by a post-festival mixer with refreshments and the opportunity to meet artists, jurors who critiqued over 1800 submissions, narrowing it down to 30 films, as well as professionals from the animation industry.

Here are some photos of the film screening and festival mixer that took place afterward:

Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud
Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud
Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud
Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud
Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud
Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud
Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud
Miranda Ma and Gonzalo Janer. Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud
Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud
Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud
Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud
Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud
Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud
The post-festival mixer. Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud
Gonzalo Janer, and Brandon Wang, motion designer and his mom. Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud
Zipei Zhang, Caroline Ren, and Maxime Zhou, the artists of ADHDesign. Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud
Photo credit: Ramy Mahmoud

