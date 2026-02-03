Lady M’s handcrafted cakes have arrived in Flushing with a pop-up shop in the Tangram mall that opened Feb. 3, featuring the brand’s delicate Mille Crêpes along with special edition sweets for Valentine’s Day and the Lunar New Year.

The pop-up shop, located at 133-33 39th Ave. Flushing is slated to be open for several months, giving Queens a taste of the brand’s renowned cakes that blend French pastry techniques with Japanese sensibilities, offering customers delicate cakes that are just sweet enough and perfect for any occasion, from meet-ups with friends to birthday dinners.

The limited-time event includes an array of cakes that are also available for pre-order and pick up at the Tangram Mall, including the brand’s Signature Mille Crêpes, featuring flavors such as orange, green tea, Dubai chocolate, Pistachio, Earl Grey, and strawberry matcha, as well as their signature Mille Crêpe for those who’d like to keep it classic.

The pop-up shop also features limited-edition items, such as the 2026 Year of the Horse gift set, available until Feb. 17 or until supplies last. The unique set includes a moiré horse motif, a collectible vegan leather bag charm, festive red confetti envelopes, and 32 mini-crêpe biscuits.

For those looking for something special for Valentine’s Day, Lady M has their Valentine’s Day Heart Cake gift sets available from Feb. 13-15, while supplies last. Options include the Chocolate Duo, featuring one mini Couronne du Chocolat Heart Cake and one mini Framboise au Chocolat Heart Cake, the Framboise, with two Mini Framboise au Chocolat Heart Cakes, or the Couronne, with two Mini Couronne du Chocolat Heart Cakes. Each set comes in a custom Lady M giftbox to make the occasion even more special, whether you’re sharing it with friends or a romantic partner for the holiday.

Lady M was founded in 2001 as a wholesale provider for luxury hotels and restaurants in NYC. Known as the “Louis Vuitton of cakes,” the brand opened its first boutique on the Upper East Side in 2004. The bakery is most famous for its Mille Crêpes, made of handmade crêpes stacked delicately, alternating with layers of airy pastry cream. The brand has over 50 cake boutiques worldwide, including locations throughout the U.S. and in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore.

To get a detailed description of their pop-up shop offerings, visit their website or follow them at @ladymcakes