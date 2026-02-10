Spread the love at these Valentine’s Day events in south and central Queens

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and small businesses in South and Central Queens are hosting a sweet variety of gatherings in honor of the occasion. From Galentine’s Day nights to speed dating, there is something for every kind of love — whether you’re celebrating

with a loved one, hanging out with your friends or enjoying a solo date.

Check out these heart-filled happenings in your neck of the woods that will make for a perfect evening.

DIY Valentine’s Candle-Making Experience at Deja Brew (Wednesday, Feb. 11)

Deja Brew Café | 102-10 Jamaica Ave. | Richmond Hill

Enjoy an intimate candle-making workshop in the artistic interior of Deja Brew Café from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Here is your chance to purchase two (or one) tickets to a guided experience where you can slow down, sip on handcrafted drinks and hand-pour a wax candle in a cozy atmosphere. A single ticket costs $54.13, and two tickets cost $96.81. A 10-ounce candle vessel, a complimentary drink, a gift bag and other materials are included in the price — neatly tied with a flower per guest. Reserve your ticket today and don’t miss the chance to have a

playfully artistic date night.

Galentine’s Charm Bar at Deja Brew (Thursday, Feb. 12)

You don’t need a date to enjoy Valentine’s Day when there’s Galentine’s Day! Kick back and relax with a friend or two for a fun evening of creativity from 5 to 7 p.m. Choose from a variety of charms and beads, sipping with a drink in hand as you reflect your individual style

with every bracelet. Reserve a spot for the second chapter at Deja Brew Café’s Valentine’s Day gatherings and celebrate the platonic friendships in your life. All tickets are $17.85 each.

Galentine’s Cake and Sip with Flourie Bakes (Friday, Feb. 13)

Invite your friends to a Galentine’s Day baking workshop that’s sure to sweeten your tooth. Hosted by Flourie Bakes, participants are welcome to celebrate friendship with an evening blended with buttercream and sprinkles from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Once you settle into the contemporary walls of Deja Brew Cafè, you can design your cake while sipping on a glass of bubbly in the comfort of company. All tickets are $65.87 per person.

Quest for Connection Speed Dating – Theme: Travel Enthusiasts (Tuesday, Feb. 10)

Austin’s Ale House | 82-70 Austin St. | Kew Gardens

Ever wanted to connect with potential suitors in a stress-free environment? Look no further than today’s speed dating session, organized by Quest for Connection, at Austin’s Ale House from 6:30 to 9 p.m. If you love traveling around the world, the main theme will be that very topic — a surefire way to break the ice when meeting participants. While tickets for female participants are sold out, there are plenty of tickets for male participants left for $17.85 each. Reserve a ticket and take a chance to chat with someone who shares the same interest.

Valentine’s Themed Trivia (Wednesday, Feb. 11)

Wear your thinking hat and impress your partner (or yourself) with knowledge across a variety of topics. Starting at 9 p.m., enjoy specials on select wines for half off and earn 100 points in your first round of trivia for wearing pink and red ensembles. To reserve your seat at this rustic and charming neighborhood establishment, call 718-849-3939 for an electric evening that will surely add a competitive flair to your night on the town.

Valentine’s Party (Saturday, Feb. 14)

The ultimate Valentine’s Day evening is ready at your beloved Kew Gardens spot. Kicking off from 10 p.m. until 1 a.m., enjoy drink specials while listening to endless beats by DJ Ito Base — a cover won’t be needed to guarantee entry. Wear your best outfit and gather your friends or partner for a memorable night in the heart of Lefferts Boulevard.

Valentine’s Day at London Lennie’s (Saturday, Feb. 14)

London Lennie’s | 63-88 Woodhaven Blvd. | Rego Park

Celebrate love in all forms at this elegant seafood restaurant on Woodhaven Boulevard, operated by the Barnes family since 1959. Starting at 12 p.m., romanticize your dinner with a candlelit table or catch up with friends for brunch. The carefully chosen selection of high-quality seafood and hospitable staff will have you returning to London Lennie’s well after your first visit. Book a reservation on Resy for your next Valentine’s Day rendezvous.

Valentine’s Dinner (Saturday, Feb. 14)

Mojo | 70-20 Austin St. | Forest Hills

Fall in love with bold Latin flavors and rhythmic beats that will make your heart beat faster. At Mojo, there are endless savory options to indulge in, from Peruvian ceviche to the Coco Mojo, a signature cocktail that blends coconut vodka with cachaca, a Brazilian spirit derived from sugarcane juice. Reserve a spot today and experience passion served on every plate. After all, the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach.

Editor’s note: This roundup features a small selection of venues curated by the reporter. It is not intended to be a comprehensive list.