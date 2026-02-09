Lunar New Year festivities unfold at The Shops at Skyview

The Shops at Skyview are ringing in the Year of the Horse with free, family-friendly events open to the public to get into the festive spirit of the Lunar New Year.

The multi-level shopping center, located at 40-24 College Point Blvd. in Flushing, is hosting the events, featuring live art, music, dance, and immersive cultural experiences. From live painting and K-pop to a disco celebration, here are some of their upcoming events.

Live Painting and K-Pop Party

Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2 to 5 p.m

Join artist Lee Hyun Joon to watch him as he brings his vision to life through three life-size horse-shaped installations titled “Auspicious Gallop”. Using an interactive paint-dripping process, attendees are encouraged to join the artist in creating the work. Joon is a South Korea–born abstract artist who currently leads the art and design program at Francis Lewis High School. 10 student artists from the program will assist with completing the installation, and the Shops at Skyview will award a $3,000 scholarship to exceptional student artists from the program. The event will include a live DJ spinning K-pop hits, K-pop dance performances by AKF Dance Studio, complimentary drinks and snacks, and a special photo calendar. Pre-register through their website.

Disco Skyview New Year Celebration

Saturday, Feb. 21, 2 to 4 p.m.

This special event will follow the annual Flushing Lunar New Year Parade, letting guests continue the day’s festivities by stepping into a vibrant space where ’80s Hong Kong disco culture blends with Lunar New Year traditions. The event is inspired by Lan Kwai Fong, the iconic nightlife district known for its East-meets-West energy, fashion, and music during the 1980s. The event features live music and dance performances and guests have the opportunity to decorate a wishing tree, participate in a red envelope raffle, sample traditional snacks and join a “Dress to Impress” ’80s Disco Style Contest. Pre-register for this festive event here.

To learn more, visit their website or follow @theshopsatskyviewny.