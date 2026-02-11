Permits filed for residential building with 79 units in Jamaica

Permits have been filed for the construction of an 11-story residential building with 79 housing units at 147-02 106th Ave. in Jamaica.

The proposed building would be 130 feet tall and span 54,178 square feet of space. With an average unit scope of 685 square feet, the 79 apartments will most likely be rentals.

Other planned features for the building include a cellar, nine enclosed parking spaces and a rear yard 30 feet in length. There are bus stops in the area for the Q6, Q8, Q9, Q24, Q40, Q41, Q60 and Q112 lines. There are alo schools within close proximity to the property, including P.S. 50Q The Talfourd Lawn Elementary School and P.S. 82Q The Hammond School.

The building permit applications were submitted by Xue Mei Yi of 12001 Realty LLC. The applications list Wilson Chao of Nexus Architect D.P.C. as the architect of record.

Demolition permits to knock down the current structure at 147-02 106th Ave. have not yet been filed. An estimated completion date for the construction of the new building has not yet been provided.