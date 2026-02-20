The year of the fire horse is blazing through Queens Botanical Garden (QBG) for its 2026 Lunar New Year celebration, scheduled from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 21, featuring performances and activities for the entire family to enjoy.

The celebration, held at QBG — located at 43-50 Main St. in Flushing — will feature an array of appearances by locally based artists and performers with music and dancing, food and drink, craft activities and local craft vendors to explore throughout the afternoon.

Lunar New Year officially began on Feb. 17, and the festivities go on until March 3. The annual tradition is synonymous with renewal, family reunion, and luck, with each year being represented by one of the 12 zodiac animals and one of the five elements. The year of the fire horse represents energy, independence and forward momentum, and the fire element adds intensity, passion and a touch of volatility. The two-week-long celebration is synonymous with get-togethers, sharing and enjoying delicious food like soup dumplings, and an array of vibrant festivities, which have been particularly abundant throughout the Flushing community since the celebration began earlier this week.

QBG’s annual Lunar New Year celebration, set in the heart of Flushing, is the perfect opportunity to get together with loved ones and enjoy an afternoon of performances like a Lion Dance and cultural performances from featured groups such as The Chinese Center on Long Island, Glow Community Center, NY Wutang School of Kung Fu, QBG Tai Chi, Chinatown Records, Lina Liu’s face-changing performance, and Korean Drummers from the YWCA of Queens. Emceed by Dominic Wong, a NYC-based actor and singer, all performances will take place in the Wedding Garden Plaza, with craft activities in the auditorium, storytime in the meeting room, and scavenger hunts available at the front desk.

Guests can enjoy the afternoon of activities before exploring an array of restaurants and cafes in the Flushing area, or indulge in the event’s food vendors while enjoying all of the day’s activities with the family. The event is free to attend with a $5 suggested donation, and $15 event parking is available.

To reserve a ticket, visit their website or follow @queensbotanicalgarde.