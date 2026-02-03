This Valentine’s Day, forget the bouquet and skip straight to dessert with Somedays Bakery’s special Valentine’s menu that’s bound to melt hearts.

The bakery, which has three Queens locations, in Long Island City, Astoria and Bayside, unveiled the limited edition menu, available for preorder beginning Feb. 3, to receive fresh out the oven on Feb. 14, just in time to impress your sweetie or bring something extra special to share with the girls for your Galentine’s meet up.

The menu features four items crafted in-house from scratch, including a croissant filled with strawberry hibiscus, diplomat cream and dipped in dark chocolate, a hazelnut Linzer cookie filled with house-made raspberry jam and dusted with powdered sugar and a chocolate Croissant Babka, featuring a rich twist on the Eastern European classic made with Somedays’ award-winning croissant dough, homemade chocolate ganache and chocolate chips. Last but not least, the menu features a decadent 4” dark chocolate raspberry cake, made of layered dark chocolate cake with raspberry curd, a chocolate ganache center and a crackly dark chocolate shell, perfect for an after-dinner surprise.

These items will be available at all five of Somedays’ locations, ready to be preordered or picked up in stores, including their Manhattan and Montclair, New Jersey shops.

Somedays Bakery first opened in Astoria in late 2024, founded by Chip City CEO Peter Phillips, before expanding to other locations such as Long Island City, Montclair, New Jersey, and the first franchise-owned location in Bayside, at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center. Most recently, the brand, known for its traditional French baking techniques, led by culinary chef Arlander Brown, expanded to Manhattan this past December, offering city-goers a taste of its freshly made treats, including a menu that regularly unveils seasonal delights, including its latest Valentine’s Day menu.

Whether Somedays is already a popular go-to spot or you’re exploring it for the first time, their limited edition Valentine’s menu is a great way to treat yourself, your friends or a loved one this Valentine’s Day. To find a location near you or place an order for Valentine’s Day, visit their website or follow them at @somedaysbakery.