Super Bowl LX recipes: Seattle dogs, lobster rolls and Bad Bunny Bites

Super Bowl LX is nearly here, and whether you’re cheering for a West Coast win, a New England dynasty, or just waiting for Bad Bunny to perform at halftime, the epic event is the perfect opportunity to take your snack spread beyond a bag of chips and dip.

From recipes that pay homage to both teams to delicious bites for Bad Bunny fans, here are some recipes to keep you and your guests satisfied well after kickoff time begins for the 2026 Super Bowl and halftime show.

Seattle dog sliders

Ingredients

1 pack (12 count) King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

6 bun-length all-beef hot dogs

1 block of cream cheese softened

1 large sweet onion (Vidalia or Walla Walla), thinly sliced

Brown mustard (like Gulden’s), pickled jalapeños, and 2 tbsp butter

Instructions

Melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat

Add the sliced onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until they are soft and deep golden brown (about 12–15 minutes)

Pro Tip: Add a splash of Seattle beer (like a Rainier or an Elysian Space Dust) to the pan halfway through to deglaze and add depth

Cut hot dogs in half lengthwise (butterfly-style), but not all the way through.

Sear them in a pan or griddle until they have a nice char and have curled open slightly

Keep the slab of sliders connected. Slice the entire block in half horizontally. Toast the insides under the broiler for 60 seconds until just golden.

Spread a thick layer of softened cream cheese on the top half of the warm buns. The heat from the buns will make the cheese slightly melted.

Place the grilled hot dog halves on the bottom buns.

Pile the caramelized onions on top of the dogs.

Add 2-3 pickled jalapeño slices to each for that classic Pacific Northwest kick.

Drizzle with brown mustard.

New England Lobster Rolls

Ingredients

1 lb cooked lobster meat (knuckle and claw meat is best for texture), chopped into bite-sized chunks

1/3 cup high-quality mayonnaise

2 stalks celery, very finely diced

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice, 1 tsp dried chives (or fresh), and a pinch of salt and black pepper

A pinch of Old Bay seasoning

12 mini brioche slider buns or “split-top” dinner rolls

3 tbsp salted butter (melted) for toasting

Instructions

If the meat is wet, pat it dry with paper towels so the dressing sticks.

In a large bowl, whisk together the mayo, lemon juice, diced celery, chives, salt, pepper, and Old Bay. Gently fold in the lobster meat until just coated.

Keep this mixture in the fridge until you are ready to serve for the perfect cold lobster salad on a hot bun.

Brush the sides of your brioche rolls generously with melted butter. Grill them in a skillet over medium heat until they are deep golden brown and crispy.

Open the warm buns and stuff them generously with the chilled lobster mixture.

Sprinkle a few more fresh chives on top and serve with a lemon wedge on the side.

Jalapeño Popper Pinwheels

Ingredients

2 cans refrigerated Crescent Roll sheets

1.5 blocks cream cheese, softened to room temperature

4–5 large jalapeños, seeded and very finely diced

1/2 cup cooked bacon bits

1.5 cups shredded sharp cheddar or pepper jack

1 tsp garlic powder, 1/2 tsp onion powder, and a pinch of smoked paprika

1/4 cup chopped green onions for freshness.

Instructions

In a medium bowl, mix the softened cream cheese, diced jalapeños, bacon bits, shredded cheese, and seasonings until well combined.

For a “Bad Bunny” level of spice, leave the seeds in one of the jalapeños

Unroll crescent sheets on a piece of parchment paper

Spread the cream cheese mixture evenly over the dough, leaving about a 1/2-inch border at the top edge

Starting from the long side closest to you, roll the dough into a tight log. Once rolled, wrap it in the parchment paper and pop it in the freezer for 10–15 minutes.

Preheat your oven to 375°F. Use a sharp serrated knife to cut the log into 1-inch slices. Place them on a lined baking sheet.

Bake for 15–18 minutes until the edges are golden brown and the cheese is bubbly.

Tostones with Mayo-Ketchup

Ingredients for the Mayo-Ketchup “Pink Sauce”

1/2 cup Mayonnaise

1/4 cup Ketchup

1-2 cloves of Garlic, pressed or finely minced

1 tsp Lime juice (adds a 2026 “bright” twist)

A dash of Hot Sauce or Smoked Paprika (optional)

Instructions: Whisk all ingredients in a small bowl until smooth. Cover and chill.

Ingredients for the Tostones

3 large Green Plantains (Look for the greenest ones; if they are yellow, they’ll be too sweet).

Vegetable or Corn Oil for frying

Sea Salt (and a little Garlic Powder)

A heavy flat-bottomed glass/plate to smash them

Instructions

Cut the ends off the plantains. Score the skin lengthwise with a knife and peel. Cut the plantains into 1-inch-thick rounds.

Heat about 2 inches of oil in a skillet to 325°F. Fry the rounds for about 3–4 minutes per side until they turn a light golden yellow (they shouldn’t be brown yet). Remove and drain on paper towels.

While they are still warm, place a round on your cutting board. Use your flat-bottomed glass to press down firmly until the plantain is about 1/4-inch thick.

If they stick, lightly grease the bottom of your glass with oil.

Increase the oil heat to 375°F. Fry the smashed plantains again for 2–3 minutes until they are deep golden brown and “shatter-crisp” on the edges.

Immediately toss them with plenty of sea salt and a sprinkle of garlic powder while the oil is still wet on the surface.

Mini Tripleta Empanadas

Ingredients

1/2 lb Skirt Steak or Top Sirloin, very finely diced

1/2 lb Cooked Roast Pork (Pernil) or Pork Tenderloin, shredded or diced

1/2 lb Deli Ham, diced small

2 tbsp Sofrito, 1/2 diced onion, and 1 clove minced garlic

1 pack (approx. 15 count) Small Empanada Discs (found in the freezer aisle, like Goya “Discos”).

1/2 cup shredded Swiss or Mozzarella cheese and a drizzle of the Mayo-Ketchup (from the tostones recipe above)

Oil: For frying (or an oil mister for the air fryer)

Instructions

Sauté the meats in a large skillet over medium-high heat, brown the steak first. Once seared, add the pork and ham.

Stir in the onion and garlic until soft. Add the sofrito and cook for another 2–3 minutes until the mixture is fragrant and slightly “jammy.” Let the filling cool slightly.

If you want it extra authentic, stir in a handful of “shoestring potato sticks” into the meat mixture right before filling.

Lay out an empanada disc. Place a tablespoon of the meat mixture and a pinch of cheese in the center. Drizzle a tiny bit of mayo-ketchup inside.

Fold the disc in half to create a half-moon. Use a fork to crimp the edges tightly so no cheese escapes during frying.

Fry in 375°F oil for 2–3 minutes per side until bubbly and golden brown.

If air frying, lightly brush with oil or an egg wash. Air fry at 400°F for 8–10 minutes, flipping halfway.

Serve hot with a side bowl of the Mayo-Ketchup for extra dipping.

Halftime show cocktail: The “Bad Johnnie”

Ingredients

Johnnie Walker Black Label 1.5 oz

Passion Fruit Puree 0.5

Guava Puree: 0.5 oz. oz

Fresh Lime Juice 0.5 oz

Ginger Beer Top off

Serve in a copper mug or highball glass with a lime wedge and a sprig of mint.