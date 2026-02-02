Super Bowl LX is almost here and whether you’re in it for the battle between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, or you’re one of the millions tuning in specifically for Bad Bunny’s historic, Latin-infused halftime show, western Queens is the place to be on Sunday, Feb. 8. From waterfront views in Long Island City to vibrant sports bars in Astoria and Sunnyside, the neighborhood is pulling out all the stops for the biggest Sunday of the year.

Expect delicious food, drink specials, and Benito vibes as these local favorites transform into the ultimate watch party destinations. Here are the top spots to secure your seat before Super Bowl LX kicks off.

Bad Habits

It’s no surprise that the restaurant that went viral for recreating Bad Bunny’s La Casita is hosting the ultimate Super Bowl watch party with live game audio on 13 large TV screens throughout the venue, and plenty of delicious bites like tostones sliders, empanadas, and sushi fusion dishes like the Nueva Yol, perfect for the Bad Bunny-themed football event. Call now to book your table while they last.

32-03 Broadway, Astoria

347-738-5989

badhabitsastoria.com

Instagram: @badhabitsastoria

Blend on the Water

Blend on the Water is hosting a Super Bowl watch party that begins at 6:30 p.m., featuring $9 frozen drinks all night and a gorgeous waterfront view at this Latin fusion restaurant. Indulge in dishes like churrasco skirt steak and crispy arepas while sipping on frozen pina coladas and margaritas. Contact the restaurant to reserve your table.

45-40 Center Blvd., LIC

718-606-9851

blendonthewater.com

Instagram: @blendonthewater

Parlay Astoria

Parlay is a sleek and modern sports bar hosting a watch party that begins at 1 p.m. featuring live music and entertainment. The event is free to attend and will be offering drinks and bottle specials all night. Guests can enjoy bites like the Ultimate Sampler, including wings, mozzarella sticks, guac and chips, and other tasty appetizers, as well as mofonguito cups, carne asada steak tacos and more.

36-08 30th Ave. Astoria

917-420-1854

parlayastoria.com

Instagram: @parlayastoria

Dive Bar LIC

Dive Bar LIC is getting ready to host the ultimate event, beginning with the Super Bowl and Bad Bunny’s halftime show, followed by a live DJ set from DJ Camilo and DJ Manny Mills to party well into the early morning until 4 a.m. The expansive space has plenty of large screens, hookah, cocktail specials, and delicious food like sliders, fried oysters, coconut calamari and frozen drinks like pina coladas.

33-10 36th Ave., LIC

718-304-8154

divebarlic.com

Instagram: @divebarlic

Sanger Hall

Sanger Hall is screening the Super Bowl on their 100-inch projector, featuring specials like buckets of beer, wings, nachos, and more. The party begins at 6 p.m., and the venue plans to get fully decked out in Benito vibes, including plenty of Medalla flowing throughout the evening. Indulge in fried shrimp and tostones, hearty burgers, and a high-energy playlist leading up to the halftime show for an unforgettable evening.

48-20 Skillman Ave., Sunnyside

718-457-8130

sangerhall.com

Instagram: @sangerhall

The Rabbit Hole

This bar and lounge is hosting the big game in their expansive, two-floor, three-room venue, with plenty of giant LED screens and delicious food and drink all night. Indulge in fresh popcorn, Thai chili wings, loaded nachos, and other indulgent snacks while sipping on a variety of beers on tap and cocktails.

38-04 Broadway, Astoria

718-255-1271

Therabbithole.nyc

Instagram: @therabbithole.nyc

Murphy’s Bar

Murphy’s Bar is hosting a watch party kicking off at 6:30 p.m., featuring an array of TVs throughout the venue and plenty of seating, from cozy tables to booths. The bar offers plenty of menu options, from popcorn chicken and wings to tacos and heartier choices like the cheesesteak with fries. With plenty of beers on draft and an array of cocktails, the space is a perfect place to get comfortable and enjoy the game.

45-01 23rd Ave., Astoria

347-242-3786

murphysbarastoria.com

Instagram: @murphysbarastoria

Oliver’s

Oliver’s is going all out for the Super Bowl with a $45 2-hour open bar from kickoff, a super platter featuring wings, mozzarella sticks, and a pretzel sticks combo, wing platter specials, and a pina colada signature cocktail in honor of Bad Bunny’s halftime performance. The sound will definitely be on from the event’s start at 6:30 p.m., and with plenty of food and drink specials and great energy in anticipation of the halftime show, the special event is bound to be unforgettable.

37-19 Broadway, Astoria

718-806-1476

oliversastoria.com

Instagram: @oliversastoria

Editor’s note: The listings featured in this article were chosen at random by the author.