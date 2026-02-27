Where to see cherry blossoms in western Queens this spring

The beginning of Spring is just weeks away, and after a particularly brutal winter filled with blizzards and sub-freezing temperatures, New Yorkers may be even more grateful than usual for the beginning of longer days and lush plants and flowers in bloom.

As spring peaks in, the start of cherry blossom season is near, a perfect time of year to allow yourself to enjoy simple moments in nature and marvel at the fleeting beauty of the delicate pink flowers, which only last for a few weeks.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect spring photo-op or simply want to marvel at nature’s wonder, here is a list of places in western Queens to see the cherry blossoms later this month.

Rainey Park

34-24 Vernon Blvd., Astoria

(212) 639-9675

nycgovparks.org

Instagram: @nycparks

After Rainey Park’s long-awaited reopening last July, residents can finally immerse themselves in the park’s cherry blossoms amidst the quiet waterfront featuring panoramic views of the East River. Now with new picnic areas and other enhanced features, the park is a great place to meet with friends and enjoy lunch or take a walk under its cherry blossom trees.

Socrates Sculpture Park

32-01 Vernon Blvd., LIC

718-956-1819

socratessculpturepark.org

Instagram: @socratespark

Socrates Sculpture Park has plenty of beauty to explore year-round, from its array of art exhibitions to its waterfront view, and in warmer weather, flowers and cherry blossom trees that adorn the expansive outdoor space. In full bloom, the park is a nearby oasis for those working and living nearby, offering an afternoon escape into nature to marvel at its beauty during cherry blossom season and beyond.

Astoria Park

19 19th St., Astoria

212-639-9675

nycgovparks.org/parks/astoria-park

Instagram: @nycparks

Astoria Park is a centerpiece of the neighborhood, especially in warmer weather, as locals picnic, work out, read, and sit by the waterfront, enjoying conversation with friends. During cherry blossom season, there are a variety of trees throughout the park to admire, especially toward the Hell Gate Bridge. It’s a perfect photo opportunity and a simple space to unwind and enjoy the present moment in nature.

Hunter’s Point South Park

Center Boulevard, LIC

212-639-9675

nycgovparks.org

Instagram: @nycparks

Hunter’s Point South Park is one of the best destinations in western Queens for cherry blossom season, with an array of trees surrounding the park’s oval, set amongst the waterfront. The area has a perfect view of the Manhattan skyline and is a popular spot for warmer weather, especially during peak cherry blossom season. Whether you plan to visit during the day or explore the park in the evening, the space offers peak cherry blossom beauty at the height of the season.

Gantry Plaza State Park

4-44 47th Rd., LIC

718-786-6385

parks.ny.gov

Instagram: @nystateparks

Gantry Plaza State Park is a popular outdoor spot in LIC, especially as the weather gets warmer. During cherry blossom season, the flowers are in full bloom at iconic spots like the Pepsi-Cola sign and the gantries. While the area usually has a lot of foot traffic during the day, guests can also admire the cherry blossoms’ beauty in the evening, as the pink flowers stand out against the night sky.

Sunnyside Gardens

44th Street through 46th Street, between Skillman Avenue and Barnett Avenue, Sunnyside

Sunnyside Gardens is a landmark garden city community with a quaint, cozy neighborhood feel and cherry blossom trees throughout. The quiet area is a great place to explore on a warm weekend afternoon for a long walk on your own or with a friend, followed by grabbing lunch at one of the many restaurants and cafes along Skillman Ave. for a perfect weekend plan.