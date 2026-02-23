Woodhaven Art Circle hosts inaugural gallery show ‘Love, Left Open’ in Kew Gardens

Dozens of residents and art devotees attended the opening night of Love, Left Open, an exhibition celebrating individual forms of love, on Saturday, Feb. 21, at Neighborly Events, a neighborhood space for creative gatherings, in Kew Gardens.

Organized by the Woodhaven Art Circle, the artist collective is showcasing introspective artwork from over 16 local artisans at 125-04 84th Rd. A series of poetry readings by Kashfia Naz, an emerging author set to publish a verse collection entitled “The Rules of Ruin,” was also

featured alongside Jasmine Rosario, Pragya Agarwal, Isabella Panico and others.

Kicking off a one-week residency from Saturday, Feb. 21 to Saturday, Feb. 28, co-presidents Mahfuza Shammy Rahman and Jennifer Lambert invited attendees to reflect on how love is practiced and represented in their everyday lives, whether shared with themselves, others

or their communities. Through neighborly warmth, the local space is transformed into an intimate gallery, presenting a window into the artists’ emotional connection with their inner worlds.

As part of the gallery’s introduction, Rahman described her cultural ties with Bangladesh as rooted in “generational memories and belonging.” The co-president offered her reflection on Feb. 21 as International Mother Language Day, recognized by the United Nations to preserve linguistic diversity, in commemoration of Bangladeshi students’ fight for the right to speak the Bangla language. Rahman viewed the fight as “a glimpse” of what can be accomplished with love for all who surround us.

“Love, Left Open is about what happens when we resist the urge to close, to harden, to finalize,” Rahman said. “It is about the tenderness that lingers. The conversations unfinished.”

To conclude, Rahman thanked the artists for “choosing courage over comfort, for translating ache into color, memory into movement, longing into language,” highlighting the mental fortitude often required to share personal vulnerabilities with the public.

Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar visited the opening night of Love, Left Open to support the Woodhaven Art Circle’s creative endeavors. Addressing the crowd, Rajkumar proudly reaffirmed that “great art is not just in the exhibits of SoHo,” emphasizing the growing arts scene in South Queens.

Rajkumar further reflected on the theme of the Love, Left Open exhibit as it applies to her role in public service. Her gratitude towards the local community and the country inspires her dedication to constituents. “I do this work because of love. I love my neighborhood and my community and service so much that I left everything I knew and returned back to my roots here in Queens to love the community,” Rajkumar shared.

Various artisans not only expressed their vulnerability through artwork but also encouraged viewers to find love within themselves. Agarwal, a Queens-based craftswoman, described her canvas, “Solitude,” as a personally significant piece that viewers may resonate with.

“And many times, [when people] are alone by themselves, they feel lonely,” Agarwal shared. “But the reason they feel lonely is that they are not connected to their deeper self, to their true self.” She noted that solitude becomes a tool of empowerment when self-love is attained, even in the absence of company.

“And connecting to yourself and loving yourself makes you more radiant and that attracts more love all around you,” Agarwal said.

One of her displayed artworks, “Metamorphosis,” explores the second phase of a three-part story concerning a woman’s self-discovery in the aftermath of a broken heart. Another illustration, “Nurturer,” reflects on women’s natural role as caretakers in all spheres of life. The overall message that Agarwal wants to drive home with her art is to love ourselves and those around us. “I think it’s important that we all spread love,” Agarwal added.

Annamarie Carcione, one of the featured artists at the exhibition, described the theme of one of her portraits, “Who are you? Who am I?,” as an examination of identity rooted in self-acceptance. Carcione also vocalized her appreciation for the opportunity to share aspects of herself that she had kept concealed through art.

“I really like showing my work,” Carcione added. “It helps me communicate with other people and show what I can do and just express myself.” As the opening night progressed, the “Who are you? Who am I?” portrait became one of the most discussed pieces, praised for its

vivid imagery.

The exhibition teaches visitors that love is rooted in every corner of life, both individually and collectively. By celebrating its many facets, the installation becomes a meaningful addition to the Woodhaven Art Circle’s visual arts initiatives.

“Welcome to Love, Left Open,” Rahman said to the attendees. “May it meet you exactly where you are — and gently ask you to open a little more.”

The Love, Left Open exhibition will continue its run until Saturday, Feb. 28, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The closing night will feature a dance performance by Kanami Kusajima, so make sure to RSVP to the last evening of creativity and conversation. For more information about

upcoming art shows and workshops, visit the art group’s Instagram.