CM Wong partners with Greater Ridgewood Restoration Corp. for graffiti removal

District 30 Council Member Phil Wong has been committed to protecting the district’s quality of life, and he continues to do so through his graffiti removal efforts. When running for City Council, Wong promised that he would fund nonprofits to power wash and paint over graffiti.

Wong partnered with Greater Ridgewood Restoration Corporation, a non-profit organization that is dedicated to preserving the housing stock in Queens Community Board 5, which includes Ridgewood, Maspeth, Glendale and Middle Village, to clean the neighborhoods and districts.

GRRC was able to clean 259 properties, 64 of which were power-washed and 195 were painted.

“When graffiti is left on buildings and storefronts, it impacts how people feel about their neighborhood,” Wong said in a press release.

The anti-graffiti program, run by GRRC since 1992, runs from January to December and is free of charge, with a crew chief and cleaning assistant working five days a week to keep the community clean. And 2025 has been the biggest graffiti removal for the non-profit.

“Our program operates with City Council Discretionary funds received from our council members. We look forward to working with Councilman Wong in the future to keep Council District 30 graffiti-free,” said Paul Kerzner, president of GRRC in a press release.

Wong continues to be committed in keeping the streets clean, stating “quality of life is integral to our lives,” and he plans to continue to work with GRRC and local stakeholders to efficiently address the graffiti in neighborhoods.

Property owners in the district who have had their property vandalized with graffiti can either contact Wong’s office or GRRC directly.

“GRRC and I are committed to removing graffiti throughout the district and keeping our streets clean and welcoming. I thank them for their partnership and look forward to continuing this important work together,” Wong said.