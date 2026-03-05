Firefighter hurt while battling 2-alarm fire at vacant Glendale residential building: FDNY

The FDNY battled a 2-alarm fire in a vacant residential building in Glendale on March 5. The building is on an active construction site and DOB inspectors found heavy fire damage to structural elements.

A firefighter was injured while battling a 2-alarm fire at a vacant residential building in Glendale during the early morning hours of Thursday, March 5.

The FDNY received a call just before 1:15 a.m. reporting a fire on the top floor of a two-story vacant building under construction at 71-57 70th St. and arriving crews found heavy fire conditions on the top floor. When the fire extended through the roof, a second alarm was transmitted bringing 46 units and 141 firefighters and EMS personnel to the scene between Myrtle Avenue and Central Avenue.

One firefighter was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. The fire was brought under control at 3:03 a.m. FDNY fire marshals are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Inspectors from the city’s Department of Buildings were called to conduct a structural stability inspection following the fire. At the premises, an active job site under permit for a horizontal extension of an unoccupied 2-family dwelling, DOB inspectors found heavy fire damage including charring to structural elements of the roof and crawl space, and portions of the roof open to the elements.

At the time of the inspection, the job site was locked and secured from the public and the property owner was on site. DOB issued a full vacate order for the building in the interest of public safety.