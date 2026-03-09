The glass mural depicting Enzo was created by Colombian-born artist Santiago Rodriguez, who has his studio in LIC.

Long Island City’s vibrant art scene is getting a dose of Italian flavor with the unveiling of a glass mural at Bar Enzo on Friday, March 20, created by Crayonfou Mosaic Studios in collaboration with the LIC Partnership (LICP).

The art installation is LICP’s third public glass mosaic mural, the latest work featuring a tribute to Enzo, who owner Joe Schinco named the Italian American speakeasy after, hidden upstairs inside of Greats of Craft. The installation is made possible by an art initiative from an anonymous donor, joining a growing collection of art installations throughout the area.

Bar Enzo, which first opened in September 2024, is a tribute to Schinco’s Italian upbringing in Queens. The staircase features wallpaper recreated from his grandparents’ home, and as guests walk through the hallway, black-and-white family photos adorn the walls. Upon entering the bar, the room has a cozy, intimate vibe with vintage decor that feels like visiting family for Sunday dinner. The food and drink menu features recipes and names that pay tribute to his family, along with the bar’s name, which keeps Enzo’s legacy alive.

The glass mural depicting Enzo was created by Colombian-born artist Santiago Rodriguez, who has his studio in LIC. He trained in the world-renowned mosaic hub of Ravenna, Italy, and the mural is made entirely of premium glass sourced from Northern Italy. Rodriguez specializes in the ancient craft of glass mosaics, blending traditional Italian training with contemporary design. His studio, Crayonfou Mosaic Studios, produces everything from large-scale murals to intricate mosaic fashion.

“This project is a celebration of the immigrant spirit,” said Rodriguez. “Bringing the tradition of Italian glass to LIC to tell the story of a man like Enzo is exactly why I keep my studio in this creative hub.”

A public unveiling of the mural will take place on Friday, March 20, at 5 p.m. at Bar Enzo, featuring the artist, Santiago Rodriguez, LICP representatives, and the local community.

To learn more, follow @licqns or @crayonfou.