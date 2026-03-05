Quantcast
Get your free tree: NYRP’s annual giveaway returns to Queens this spring

Photo Courtesy of New York Restoration Project

Spring is the season of growth and new beginnings, and what better way to ring in the start of longer days and flowers blooming than getting your own free tree through New York Restoration Project’s (NYRP) annual free tree giveaway.

The yearly event runs from April 4 through May 16 across all five boroughs, and all residents need to do to receive their very own tree is register in advance and pick it up at a location near them, including several pick-up spots throughout Queens.

Photo Courtesy of New York Restoration Project

“New York Restoration Project’s free tree giveaways are a cherished spring tradition across our city,” said Lynn Bodnar Kelly, New York Restoration Project executive director. “This year, we’re thrilled to increase the distribution from 3,500 to 3,750 trees. Getting more trees into the neighborhoods that need them most is essential for our city’s long-term climate resilience.”

NYRP started the tree giveaways in 2008 as part of the MillionTreesNYC initiative, led in partnership with the NYC Parks Department until 2015. The program has since continued to flourish through NYRP, which will distribute 3750 trees this year, up from 3500 in recent years. Since the project’s inception, the initiative has given away over 80,500 trees. The popular giveaway marks the start of spring for New Yorkers and helps to support the city’s environment by providing shade, creating wildlife habitat, reducing temperatures, improving air quality, and mitigating stormwater run-off. 

Photo Courtesy of New York Restoration Project

The 22 different native tree and shrub species to be given out include Pawpaw, American Persimmon, American Plum, Easter Redbud, Flowering Dogwood, and Highbush Blueberry, among others. 

Photo Courtesy of New York Restoration Project

To become eligible for your free tree, register through their website. 

Below are the pickup locations and dates throughout Queens:

Long Island City

April 4, 9-11 a.m.

Queens Public Library 

47-40 Center Blvd., Long Island City

Far Rockaway

April 18, 9-11 a.m.

RISE Rockaway

58-03 Rockaway Beach Blvd., Far Rockaway

Edgemere

April 18, 1-3 p.m.

The Garden by the Bay 

4-80 Beach 43rd St., Edgemere

Jamaica

April 18, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Citizens 

147-02 Hillside Ave., Jamaica

Jackson Heights

May 3, 9-11 a.m.

Council Member Shekar Krishnan Travers Park 

76-09 34th Ave., Jackson Heights

Flushing

May 3, 1-3 p.m.

Kissena Synergy 

158-02 Booth Memorial Ave., Flushing

