Two suspects wanted in armed home invasion robbery in Ridgewood

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood are looking for two suspects in an armed home invasion on the night of Sunday, March 1.

Police say the perpetrators approached a home near the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Woodbine Street in Ridgewood and knocked on the door at 11:05 p.m. A 27-year-old man and another 20-year-old male were inside the residence and when they answered the door, a masked man claimed they represented a gas company.

As the older resident opened the door, the two utility company impersonators forced their way into the home, police said. Once inside, they pulled out handguns and took the older victim’s cell phone and ran out of the house and fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Neither one of the victims were injured during the home invasion, according to the NYPD.

The stolen cell phone is valued at approximately $1,500. A law enforcement source suggested the armed robbers may have been looking for something more valuable and snatched the cell phone so they didn’t leave empty handed.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects and described one as having a light complexion with a dark beard and mustache who was wearing eyeglasses, tan pants, a white baseball cap and a green jacket. The second suspect wore a white facemask and black gloves, a black jacket, gray sweatpants, gray sneakers and a gray baseball cap.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this armed robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through March 1, the 104th Precinct has reported 29 robberies so far in 2026, 14 more than the 15 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 93.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report.