Gun-toting thief robs Jamaica cellphone shop, leaves with phones and cash: cops

Cops are looking for a man who robbed a 113th Precinct cellphone store at gunpoint in January.

According to police, at 8:27 p.m. on Jan. 30, an unidentified man entered RSK3 Wireless, located at 142-21 Rockaway Blvd. Once inside, the suspect pulled out a firearm and demanded the property from the 28-year-old male employee behind the counter.

The suspect proceeded to take several cellphones and approximately $850 dollars in cash before fleeing the store in an unknown direction. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described as a black man who was last seen wearing all black.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.