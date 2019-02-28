Thief puts 72-year-old woman in a choke hold and robs her of cash and phone in Jamaica: cops

Cops are looking for a crook who attacked a senior woman in Jamaica and stole her money and phone.

According to authorities, at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2018, an unknown man approached a 72-year-old woman in a residential building in the vicinity of Claude Avenue and Guy R. Brewer Boulevard and choked her from behind.

When the victim pretended to go unconscious, the suspect stole $180 and the victim’s cellphone before fleeing eastbound on Jennings Street.

Officers from the 113th Precinct responded to the incident. The victim suffered minor injuries from the incident, however she refused medical attention at the scene.

Police described the suspect as a black man between 20 and 30 years of age, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded overcoat, black jeans and black/white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this man is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.