Luxury condominium The Farrington brings 100 new homes to Flushing

A new luxury condominium in the heart of Flushing is aiding in the revitalization of the community with its approachable real estate price points, abundance of new retail options, and close proximity to transportation.

Sales officially launched at The Farrington, a new 15-story development located at 134-37 35th Ave. The 100-unit condominium boats one- and two-bedroom units, which span from 566 to 1,115 square feet. At the base of the building, a 14,911 square-foot space is designated for commercial use.

The project was developed by Century Development Group, an integrated real estate development company. Modern Spaces, a leading Queens brokerage firm, is exclusively handling the marketing and sales for the property.

Eric Benaim, CEO and founder of Modern Spaces, said the Farrington is the latest in a series of desirable residential developments luring young professionals and growing families to Flushing.

“The residences were designed with flexible floor plans and modern interiors that fulfill the wants and needs of the buyers that will soon call The Farrington home,” said Benaim. “Approachable real estate price points, an influx in new retail options and easy access to nearby transportation options have poised the up-and-coming neighborhood to attract potential buyers from other areas of Queens and Brooklyn.”

New York-based architect, Raymond Chan Architect, designed the project with a lustrous glass and sleek, dark wood panel façade and modern interiors with open layouts. The interior has been designed by renowned interior designer Andres Escobar.

Residences at The Farrington have chef-inspired kitchens that are elegantly designed with Barcelona Oak engineered flooring, contemporary Quartz countertops and backsplashes, as well as top-of-the-line appliances, including stainless-steel Bertazzoni ranges and exhaust hoods, complementing Bosch refrigerators, dishwashers, and drawer microwaves. Bathrooms at the project boast stylish porcelain tile floors and walls.

A thoughtful, vast collection of amenities within the condominium include a recreational room, an indoor lap pool, a fully-equipped fitness center, as well as several outdoor entertainment and lounge spaces, which includes a furnished rooftop terrace. Homes at The Farrington also feature a private outdoor space and an in-unit Bosch washer and dryer.

The Farrington is located in the emerging neighborhood of Flushing, which has seen a recent influx of residential, commercial, and retail development. The new project is attached to the Sheraton’s Four Points hotel, near Flushing’s premier shopping and entertainment center, and The Shops at SkyView Center, which features a diverse mix of retailers and premiere dining options.

Nearby transportation includes the 7 train via the Flushing Main Street subway station, Long Island Rail Road (LIRR), and LaGuardia International Airport, which is a 15-minute drive from the property.

For additional information about The Farrington, or to make an appointment with Modern Spaces to view one of the apartments available for purchase, contact: 917-560-5985 or 646-460-6667 or visit www.modernspacesnyc.com.