First-time buyer in Queens? Get answers at Brownstoner’s Home Events Series

Did you know that when you’re buying a home, there’s a big difference between buying a new-construction condominium and a home from an individual owner?

“If you don’t close your deal on a new-construction condo within the time frame set by the sponsor, you might lose your deposit,” said Ryan Walsh, owner of Ryan Walsh Law. “That’s something you wouldn’t encounter if you’re buying a home from an individual.”

Walsh will be speaking at “What First-Time Home Buyers Need to Know,” with a focus on Long Island City and Astoria.

Find out other things you need to know — whether you’re buying new construction or a resale, an apartment or a house — from a panel of experts at the next evening in the Brownstoner Home Events series. The event takes place on Tuesday, March 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Plaxall Gallery at 5-25 46th Avenue in Long Island City, Queens.

Gotham Insurance will be represented and will explain the intricacies of homeowner insurance — what is covered and what is not.

Paintzen will be on hand, too, offering tips on decorating and how to choose colors to increase the livability of a space while reflecting your tastes.

Also present will be Eric Benaim, CEO of real estate brokerage Modern Spaces, which will be marketing 2,100 new-construction condos coming to market in the next three years.

Photo via Corazon Aguirre Photo via Corazon Aguirre

There will be drinks and snacks, and the March 26 event is free to the first 50 people who RSVP here.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Sponsors for first event are Modern Spaces, Paintzen, Ryan Walsh Law and Gotham Insurance. To learn about hosting and sponsorship opportunities for Brownstoner Home Events, please get in touch here.