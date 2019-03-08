Burglars steal cash and cars from 17 buildings in months-long burglary pattern across Queens & Brooklyn

Cops are looking for suspects who are connected to a burglary pattern in Queens and Brooklyn that dates back to the summer of 2018.

In each burglary, the suspects would enter through the rear entrances of the buildings. Once inside, the suspects would either take money from the ATM and the register or would remove the ATM and flee the scene in a nearby vehicle. Police indicated that in some cases, the suspects would take vehicles and tools as well.

Police say that the burglars broke into multiple locations throughout Queens and Brooklyn. Each incident took place between 7:30 p.m. and 8 a.m.:

Dec. 30, 2018 – 128-08 111th Ave., South Ozone Park – $3,000 cash

Jan. 20, 2019 – 143-02 Lakewood Ave., Jamaica – unknown amount of cash

Jan. 26, 2019 – 96-10 Jamaica Ave., Woodhaven – $180 cash

Jan. 7, 2019 – 136-04 78th Rd., Kew Gardens Hills – ATM, cash register, unknown amount of cash

Feb. 7, 2019 – 146-04 45th Ave., Flushing – $3,100 cash, cash register, ATM

Feb. 7, 2019 – 107-52 Sutphin Blvd., Jamaica – suspects damaged the ATM but nothing was taken

Feb. 12, 2019 – 136-37 62nd Ave., Flushing – Ford Econoline van valued at $3,000, fabrics and $1000 worth of tools

Feb. 12, 2019 – 218-75 Hempstead Ave., Queens Village – iPhones valued at $15,000, safe with $200 cash

Feb. 12, 2019 – 131-23 Rockaway Blvd., South Ozone Park – $500 cash

Feb. 21, 2019- 145-04 Liberty Ave., Jamaica – nothing removed

Feb. 21, 2019- 104-01 Francis Lewis Blvd., Queens Village – unknown what was removed

Feb. 22, 2019- 220-08 Hempstead Ave., Queens Village – $4,600 cash

Feb. 2, 2019- 61-08 138th St., Flushing – Plymouth Voyager valued at $1,000

Feb. 21, 2019 – 133-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica – license plate

Police say that the crooks also broke into three Brooklyn locations.

The suspects are described as males that were last seen wearing white coveralls and face masks.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are confidential.