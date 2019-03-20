Ozone Park’s Resorts World Casino New York City $400 million expansion slated to be completed in 2020

Resorts World Casino New York City in Ozone Park is expanding with a new 10-story project in their second phase of construction, according to NewYorkYimby.

The Casino released new renderings on March 17 and announced that Plaza Construction will be the lead construction manager of the future four-star hotel that will have 400 rooms, a two-story main entrance, an additional gaming room, conference and meeting areas, a fitness center, more dining options and retail space.

“We are excited to work with Plaza Construction to bring to life our vision for an unrivaled entertainment and hospitality destination in southeast Queens,” said Scott Molina, president of Resorts World Casino New York City. “This new play, stay, dine and shop development will create good-paying jobs and generate significant revenue for our surrounding community and New York state. We are grateful to our local partners for their steadfast support as we prepare for phase two of our facility.”

Overall, the 500,000-square-foot addition is expected to create 1,000 new construction jobs.

Work has already progressed to the second floor, and the first part of the expansion is set to open later this summer, according to Resorts World Casino. Perkins Eastman is designing the new phase while Cosentini Associates is the MEP engineer. DeSimone is the structural engineer and Langan is the civil engineer.

In July 2017, members of Resorts World had an honorary groundbreaking ceremony for the $400 million expansion with Molina and elected officials from across the borough outside of the casino, located at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd.

Local leaders from south Queens have applauded Resorts World’s operations since opening in 2011 and its positive impact on the local communities.

Resorts World currently employs 1,100 people with more than half of those employees coming from the surrounding area. In addition, the casino has generated over $1.9 billion for the New York State Education Fund.

“Plaza Construction is proud to be contributing to the vibrancy of the Queens community with a newly expanded Resorts Worlds New York City,” said Richard Wood, Plaza Construction CEO. “Our expertise as builders of luxury residential properties and world-class hotels will be utilized in the construction of this new unparalleled gaming facility, the only one of its kind located in New York City.”

The facility will stay running during construction and the project is slated to be completed by 2020.