Spring is finally here, and the Queens real estate market in Whitestone is in full bloom.
This week, we’re featuring three listings in Whitestone that have just hit the market. Check out the details below so you can plan your visit!
MLS: 3110075
150-92 Powells Cove Blvd., Whitestone, NY 11357
Listing Price: $1,488,000
Details: This Whitestone hi-ranch offers water views that will have your home be the envy of your family and friends. Features include four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen, a living room on the lower level, a dining room, an attached garage and a private, fenced-in yard. In addition to the amazing water views, the home gives you access to a private beach, perfect as we head into the warmer months.
For more information, contact listing agent Patricia Gahan Moroney at 516-313-8966.
MLS: 3110473
147-72 Sixth Ave., Whitestone, NY 11357
Listing Price: $898,000
Details: Originally built in 1950, this Whitestone ranch has been greatly maintained and is in excellent condition. Features include three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a living room, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen, a detached garage and a private yard with a patio area. The full, finished basement offers a laundry room, a cedar closet and a spacious bar/entertainment area.
For more information, contact listing agent Grace Kassimis at 917-843-4261.
MLS: 3110820
22-10 169th St., Whitestone, NY 11357
Listing Price: $758,000
Details: This Whitestone townhouse has been completely renovated and updated with features that any homebuyer will love. Features include three bedrooms, two bathrooms (one full, one half), a formal living room and dining room, an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, brand-new windows, an updated roof and hardwood floors throughout. The large backyard offers a safe space for kids and pets to play and the unfinished basement provides storage space.
For more information, contact listing agent Irene Gringuz at 917-335-3950.
Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty consists of a team of exceptional sales associates and staff united through shared ideals of professionalism. Experienced and committed to diligence, discretion and personal attention, all are well versed in Daniel Gale’s philosophy of caring service, and all strictly adhere to the company’s code of ethics with genuine knowledge of the local communities, as well as unequaled skills in the arts of marketing and negotiation.