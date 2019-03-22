‘Buy me some dumplings and square pizza’: Citi Field rolls out a hard-hitting culinary lineup for 2019 season

While the New York Mets get ready to open the 2019 season next week, the culinary team at Citi Field is working just as hard to bring tasty bites to thousands of hungry fans.

This year, the ballpark in Flushing played host to the “New for 2019 at Citi Field” event, where QNS got an advanced look, and taste, of the culinary offerings for the upcoming season.

“We have our celebrity chefs who have come back to partner with us again this year — Pat LaFrieda, Josh Capon, Dave Pasternack, the greats from the Myriad Restaurant Group. We’re bringing in lots of new partnerships this year, some unique items and some one-off things that you will only find exclusive to Citi Field,” said Citi Field Senior Executive Chef Patrick Schaeffer.

The extensive lineup includes brand new additions to the food team, including Citi Field’s new pizza partner Emmy Squared, the Flushing-based Destination Dumplings, Spanish churros from Dulcinea, a fresh and innovative take on an Italian favorite at The Pizza Cupcake and Stuf’d, with sandwiches served on French toast-style challah.

Schaeffer announced that Citi Field would also be debuting the winning burger from the NYC Wine and Food Festival’s 2018 Burger Bash.

Emily Hyland, the CEO and one of the founders of Emmy Squared, shared that they would be serving up some of their most popular burger and pizza options. One option on the Citi Field menu includes the Le Big Matt burger, served on a pretzel bun with Sammy Sauce, a sambal aioli, American cheese, lettuce and pickles.

In addition, foodies can also sample two of Emmy Squared’s famous pizzas. The Emmy, named after Hyland, is topped with mozzarella cheese, banana peppers, red onion, ranch and tomato dipping sauce, while the Colony² has mozzarella, ezzo pepperoni, pickled jalapenos and honey.

“It’s unbelievable that we have the opportunity to put Emmy Squared here at Citi Field. I feel fantastic about it,” Hyland said.

Other vendors, like Mama’s of Corona, are happily returning to Citi Field’s food lineup this season. The Corona sandwich and sub shop is back with the Mama’s Special, filled with salami, prosciutto, mozzarella, peppers and mushrooms and a selection of cannolis and cupcakes.

“The whole store started 90 years ago when Mama’s started [making] this combination for the cops and everybody loves this sandwich, that’s why we choose it,” said a restaurant spokesperson.

Check out photos below of some of the delicious new food coming to Citi Field.