Twenty projects to improve northeast Queens area on Vallone’s 2019 participatory budget ballot

Voting for the fifth year of participatory budgeting will soon be underway in northeast Queens.

From Saturday, March 30, to Sunday, April 7, residents in Council District 19 will vote on 20 renovation, upgrade and restoration projects throughout the community. During last year’s budgeting cycle, Councilman Paul Vallone allocated nearly $1.8 million in funding to the projects that the community proposed, developed and voted on.

Vallone’s office reported that historically, District 19 residents cast over 5000 votes each year. The district, which includes the neighborhoods of Auburndale, Bayside, Bay Terrace, Beechhurst, College Point, Douglaston, Little Neck, Malba, North Flushing and Whitestone, will have the opportunity to vote for up to five projects from the list of 20.

“Participatory budgeting is grassroots democracy at its best and a great way to get the pulse of the community’s interests and budget priorities,” said Vallone. “Last year’s incredibly successful cycle, which garnered the most votes of any Council District in Queens, shows the power and importance of this community-led process. As we prepare to kick off our fifth Participatory Budgeting voting cycle, I look forward to the results and announcing this year’s winners!”

The following is a list of the projects community members can vote on starting March 30:

P.S. 193 Technology Upgrade

P.S. 129 Gymnasium Renovation

P.S. 79 Security and Camera System

Green Biome at Bayside High School

M.S. 67 Portable S.T.E.M. Lab

P.S. 169/Bell Academy Auditorium Equipment Upgrade

M.S. 379 Classrooms of the Future

P.S. 21 Gymnasium Renovation

P.S. 98 Auditorium Cooling System

P.S. 209 S.T.E.M. Mobile Labs for Classrooms

J.H.S. 185 Technology Upgrade

J.H.S. 194 Auditorium Audio & Visual System

Adrien Block Campus Auditorium Renovation

Real Time Passenger Countdown Clocks

NYPD Security Cameras

Basketball Court Renovations at MacNeil Park

Adult Fitness Center at MacNeil Park

Udalls Cove Park Preserve Restoration

Powell’s Cove Park Beautification

Technology Upgrades at Local Libraries

According to the City Council website, council members who chose to join Participatory Budgeting New York City (PBNYC) allocate at least $1 million from their budget for the community to participate in decision making. The yearlong process involves public meetings to ensure that people have the time and resources to make informed decisions.

During the meetings, residents discuss community needs, including improvements to schools, parks, libraries, public housing, and other public or community spaces, and develop proposals based on those needs.

Community members then come together to vote for a list of proposals and the projects that receive the most votes receive guaranteed funding from each council member until funding runs out.

Here are the locations where District 19 residents can cast their votes:

Council Member Vallone District Office

42-40 Bell Blvd., Suite 507, Bayside

April 1 through April 5: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Poppenhusen Library

121-23 14th Ave., College Point

April 1, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

April 2, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

April 3, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

April 4, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

P.S. 193

152-20 11th Ave., Whitestone

April 1 and 4, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

April 2 and 3, noon to 2:30 p.m.

April 5 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

JD Optician (Whitestone Plaza)

152-55 10th Ave., Whitestone

April 1 through April 5, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

April 6, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

P.S. 169/ Bell Academy

18-25 212th St., Bayside

April 1 and 5, 7:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.

April 2, 3 and 4, 7:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m., 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. 6 p.m.

P.S.98

40-20 235th St., Douglaston

April 2 and 4, 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Stop and Shop

249-26 Northern Blvd., Little Neck

March 31, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

April 7, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) Stations

April 1, 4:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. (Douglaston LIRR)

April 3, 6:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. (Douglaston LIIR)

April 3: 4:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. (Bayside LIRR)

P.S. 79

147-27 15th Dr., Whitestone

April 1 through April 5, 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

M.S. 67

51-60 Marathon Pkwy., Little Neck

April 1, 4 and 5, 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

April 2 and 3, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

P.S. 129

128-02 Seventh Ave., College Point

March 30, 8: a.m. to 11 a.m.

April 1 through April 5, 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 6, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

J.H.S 185

147-26 25th Dr., Flushing

April 1 through April 5, 7:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. and 2:20 p.m. to 5:20 p.m.

J.H.S. 194

154-60 17th Ave., Whitestone

April 1 and 4, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

April 6, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Adrien Block Campus (I.S. 25, WJPS, P233)

34-65 192nd St., Flushing

March 30, 9 a.m. to noon

April 1 through April 5, 7:15 a.m to 5:30 p.m.

April 6, 9 a.m. to noon

MacNeil Park (College Point)

March 31, noon to 4 p.m.