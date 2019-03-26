Twenty projects to improve northeast Queens area on Vallone’s 2019 participatory budget ballot

Voting for the fifth year of participatory budgeting will soon be underway in northeast Queens.
From Saturday, March 30, to Sunday, April 7, residents in Council District 19 will vote on 20 renovation, upgrade and restoration projects throughout the community. During last year’s budgeting cycle, Councilman Paul Vallone allocated nearly $1.8 million in funding to the projects that the community proposed, developed and voted on.
Vallone’s office reported that historically, District 19 residents cast over 5000 votes each year. The district, which includes the neighborhoods of Auburndale, Bayside, Bay Terrace, Beechhurst, College Point, Douglaston, Little Neck, Malba, North Flushing and Whitestone, will have the opportunity to vote for up to five projects from the list of 20.
“Participatory budgeting is grassroots democracy at its best and a great way to get the pulse of the community’s interests and budget priorities,” said Vallone. “Last year’s incredibly successful cycle, which garnered the most votes of any Council District in Queens, shows the power and importance of this community-led process. As we prepare to kick off our fifth Participatory Budgeting voting cycle, I look forward to the results and announcing this year’s winners!”
The following is a list of the projects community members can vote on starting March 30:
- P.S. 193 Technology Upgrade
- P.S. 129 Gymnasium Renovation
- P.S. 79 Security and Camera System
- Green Biome at Bayside High School
- M.S. 67 Portable S.T.E.M. Lab
- P.S. 169/Bell Academy Auditorium Equipment Upgrade
- M.S. 379 Classrooms of the Future
- P.S. 21 Gymnasium Renovation
- P.S. 98 Auditorium Cooling System
- P.S. 209 S.T.E.M. Mobile Labs for Classrooms
- J.H.S. 185 Technology Upgrade
- J.H.S. 194 Auditorium Audio & Visual System
- Adrien Block Campus Auditorium Renovation
- Real Time Passenger Countdown Clocks
- NYPD Security Cameras
- Basketball Court Renovations at MacNeil Park
- Adult Fitness Center at MacNeil Park
- Udalls Cove Park Preserve Restoration
- Powell’s Cove Park Beautification
- Technology Upgrades at Local Libraries
According to the City Council website, council members who chose to join Participatory Budgeting New York City (PBNYC) allocate at least $1 million from their budget for the community to participate in decision making. The yearlong process involves public meetings to ensure that people have the time and resources to make informed decisions.
During the meetings, residents discuss community needs, including improvements to schools, parks, libraries, public housing, and other public or community spaces, and develop proposals based on those needs.
Community members then come together to vote for a list of proposals and the projects that receive the most votes receive guaranteed funding from each council member until funding runs out.
Here are the locations where District 19 residents can cast their votes:
Council Member Vallone District Office
42-40 Bell Blvd., Suite 507, Bayside
April 1 through April 5: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Poppenhusen Library
121-23 14th Ave., College Point
April 1, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
April 2, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
April 3, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
April 4, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
P.S. 193
152-20 11th Ave., Whitestone
April 1 and 4, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
April 2 and 3, noon to 2:30 p.m.
April 5 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
JD Optician (Whitestone Plaza)
152-55 10th Ave., Whitestone
April 1 through April 5, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
April 6, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
P.S. 169/ Bell Academy
18-25 212th St., Bayside
April 1 and 5, 7:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.
April 2, 3 and 4, 7:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m., 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. 6 p.m.
P.S.98
40-20 235th St., Douglaston
April 2 and 4, 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Stop and Shop
249-26 Northern Blvd., Little Neck
March 31, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
April 7, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) Stations
April 1, 4:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. (Douglaston LIRR)
April 3, 6:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. (Douglaston LIIR)
April 3: 4:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. (Bayside LIRR)
P.S. 79
147-27 15th Dr., Whitestone
April 1 through April 5, 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
M.S. 67
51-60 Marathon Pkwy., Little Neck
April 1, 4 and 5, 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
April 2 and 3, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
P.S. 129
128-02 Seventh Ave., College Point
March 30, 8: a.m. to 11 a.m.
April 1 through April 5, 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 6, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
J.H.S 185
147-26 25th Dr., Flushing
April 1 through April 5, 7:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. and 2:20 p.m. to 5:20 p.m.
J.H.S. 194
154-60 17th Ave., Whitestone
April 1 and 4, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
April 6, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Adrien Block Campus (I.S. 25, WJPS, P233)
34-65 192nd St., Flushing
March 30, 9 a.m. to noon
April 1 through April 5, 7:15 a.m to 5:30 p.m.
April 6, 9 a.m. to noon
MacNeil Park (College Point)
March 31, noon to 4 p.m.
ShopRite
133-11 20th Ave., College Point
April 7, noon to 5 p.m.