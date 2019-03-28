Maspeth family seeks co-naming for deacon who died of 9/11-related illness

The family of a late deacon from St. Stanislaus Kostka Church is seeking a street co-naming for David Ciorciari, who died from 9/11-related illness at the age of 61 last year, at 61st Street and Maspeth Avenue.

Eileen Ciorciari said her husband spent 20 years with NYPD and 17 as a special investigator for the city Board of Education, having spent the last 10 years of his life as a deacon in his church where the family hopes to have sign commemorating his years of service.

“He devoted his life to trying to make the world a better place, he did a lot of community work by doing religious things. Baptizing children in the schools as well as visiting the homebound in nursing homes,” Ciorciari told Community Board 5’s transportation committee Tuesday night. “My family and I would like to have a street co-named in David’s honor as he lived a life of service.”

Ciorciari said the she has gathered petitions for the co-naming from the church and Frank Kowalinski Post, a veterans group representing Polish-American former service members.

The next stage for the family would be to take their request to the local city council member covering the district, which would be Councilman Robert Holden, who would sponsor a bill that if approved would authorize the co-naming.