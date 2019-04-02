Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Robber pretends to have gun and threatens security guard while shoplifting from Flushing pharmacy: NYPD

Photo via Google Maps, inset via Twitter/@NYPD109Pct

Cops are still looking for a thief who pretended to be armed while stealing merchandise from a Flushing store a couple of weeks ago.

According to police, at 1:20 a.m. on March 14, an unknown man entered a 24-hour Rite Aid, located at 144-29 Northern Blvd., and took a container of detergent and protein powder from the shelves.

When he attempted to leave the store without paying for the items, law enforcement sources said, a store security guard confronted him. This prompted the thief to simulate that he had a firearm, and he also threatened bodily harm against the guard.

The crook then took off with the stolen items in an unknown direction, police noted.

The 109th Precinct tweeted out a photo of the suspect:

There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

