Robber pretends to have gun and threatens security guard while shoplifting from Flushing pharmacy: NYPD

Cops are still looking for a thief who pretended to be armed while stealing merchandise from a Flushing store a couple of weeks ago.

According to police, at 1:20 a.m. on March 14, an unknown man entered a 24-hour Rite Aid, located at 144-29 Northern Blvd., and took a container of detergent and protein powder from the shelves.

When he attempted to leave the store without paying for the items, law enforcement sources said, a store security guard confronted him. This prompted the thief to simulate that he had a firearm, and he also threatened bodily harm against the guard.

The crook then took off with the stolen items in an unknown direction, police noted.

The 109th Precinct tweeted out a photo of the suspect:

🚨WANTED🚨The individual pictured below is wanted for a Robbery that took place on 3/14/19 inside of 144-29 Northern Blvd in the @NYPD109Pct. Anyone with info is asked to 📞 #800577TIPS. All calls are strictly confidential. #YourCityYourCall @NYPDQueensNorth pic.twitter.com/gPvjfg1hth — NYPD 109th Precinct (@NYPD109Pct) April 1, 2019

There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.