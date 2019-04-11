Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Motorcycle crash on the Belt Parkway claims off-duty cop’s life in Laurelton: reports

File photo

Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in Laurelton that left a man dead on Thursday morning.

According to authorities, at 5:28 a.m. on April 11, police responded to a 911 call regarding a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on the Belt Parkway near the Merrick Boulevard exit. Upon their arrival, officers from the 105th Precinct found an unidentified man at the scene, unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS rushed the victim to Northwell Valley Stream Hospital in Nassau County, where he was pronounced dead.

Reports indicate that the victim was an off-duty NYPD officer, however the NYPD did not confirm that detail.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash. No arrests have been made at this time.

