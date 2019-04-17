Police search for two men wanted for stealing cash and assaulting a Flushing store employee

Police are searching for two male suspects wanted in connection to a robbery after they assaulted a Flushing store employee and stole $150 in cash.

According to police, a 56-year-old man reported that the two individuals entered the Amazing Discount Home Decor store, located at 34-08 Union St., on Friday, April 12, at approximately 11 a.m., throwing items and took the victim’s cellphone.

After he retrieved his cellphone, the duo punched the victim in the shoulder and pushed him to the ground, police said. The men then threw the cash register to the ground, causing it to open, and removed $150 before fleeing northbound on Union Street.

Following the incident, the victim was not hospitalized, police said. There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the crime is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.