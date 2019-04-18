Rozic announces traffic calming measures for Flushing schools to be installed by the city DOT

State Assemblywoman Nily Rozic announced Tuesday that the city Department of Transportation (DOT) will install traffic calming measures in Flushing near multiple schools after years of requests from local electeds, advocates and community members for additional improvements to ensure pedestrian safety.

Rozic has long worked with DOT to improve pedestrian safety.

“The Flushing community has long advocated for pedestrian safety enhancements on Colden Street and it is thanks to their efforts that we have secured additional lighting and crosswalk signals,” said Rozic. “I am glad that DOT has recognized the critical need to implement these changes and look forward to their upcoming installation.”

The safety treatments, which are called rectangular rapid-flashing beacon (“RRFB”) lights, allow pedestrians to press a button that activates warning lights at the crosswalk that alerts drivers to the presence of students and pedestrians.

DOT will install the lights in the coming weeks near Rachel Carson Intermediate School 237Q, the Muslim Center Junior High School, and the East-West School of International Studies at Colden Street and Geranium Avenue. As a part of the RRFB lights installation, new crosswalk markings and signage to improve overall visibility will also be installed.

School officials thanked Rozic and the DOT for addressing traffic safety concerns in the neighborhood.

“It is comforting to work with dedicated community leaders like Assemblywoman Rozic, who fight for our children’s safety. Aggressive driving on Colden Street at Geranium Avenue has been a concern for East West and I.S. 237 for a long time,” said Anthony Cromer, principal of the East-West School of International Studies. “The installation of the flashing Beacon Light is a great step in the right direction,”

Amy Tam, co-founder of Families for Safe Streets, said they hope DOT continues to prioritize pedestrians and cyclists over cars when evaluating streets since they are the most vulnerable road users.

“As parents who lost a child a few blocks away at Cherry Avenue and Main Street due to traffic violence, it’s encouraging to see DOT is adding more safety measures in this area,” said Tam.

The Muslim Center School community Principal Nahid R. Farooqi said, “We believe safety should always be a priority and we thank Assemblywoman Rozic for joining us over the past years in calling for additional improvements to ensure our students’ safety.”