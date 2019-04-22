Glen Oaks Shopping Center getting a new children’s swim school

A new children’s swim school will soon make a splash at the Glen Oaks Shopping Center.

The Goldfish Swim School is coming to the newly renovated shopping center, according to the Feil Organization, the open-air center’s owner and manager. The school will occupy 9,660 square feet of the 87,650 square foot retail center built in 1948.

“The shopping center’s location was a perfect fit for both the tenant’s expansion plans and the type of experiential retail use we were looking to bring into the property. A recipient of multiple awards and designations, Goldfish Swim School will be a welcoming, fun and educational experience for families in the community,” said Nicholas Forelli, director of leasing, who represented Feil. Steve Gillman from The Shopping Center Group (SCG) represented the tenant.

Once in place, the swim school will have a 10-year lease, which brings the shopping center to 99 percent leased. Other tenants include Burlington Coat Factory, Key Food, Walgreens, McDonald’s, Subway, Norwell Health and HSBC.

Goldfish Swim School was founded in 2006 in Birmingham, Michigan as a premiere learn-to-swim children’s facility. The company currently has over 80 schools and 2,000 swim instructors around the United States and teaches more than 100,000 students aged four months to 12 years.

Goldfish uses a holistic philosophy in teaching, which creates inviting, safe spaces that help kids overcome fears and learn to swim. Instructors also teach other essential skills including water safety and how to avoid potential dangers in and around the water.

The school also features on-site party facilities for the whole family including heated pools, a snack bar and a pro shop.

Glen Oaks Shopping Center is located between 255th and 260th Streets on the Union Turnpike and consists of three buildings over a five-block span. Shoppers can reach center via public transportation — Q46, QM5, WM6 and QM8 buses —or by the Little Neck, Cross Island and Grand Central Parkways and Interstate 495.