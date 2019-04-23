NYPD to host Prom Dress and Suit Drive at Corona high school this weekend

After months of collecting formalwear, the NYPD is hosting a prom dress drive at a high school in Corona this weekend in an effort to help high school students look their best.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, high school seniors can go to Elmhurst Campus High School, located at 45-10 94th St., to pick out formalwear for their prom this spring.

For the past couple of months, eight NYPD precincts in Patrol Borough Queens North (PBQN) have been collecting gently used formal dresses, suits, belts and shoes that high school students can choose from to wear to their proms.

The NYPD is still accepting donations prior to this weekend’s event, click here to see a full list of donation sites. For more information on the drive, call Sergeant Colvin or PO Nugent at 718-520-8612.