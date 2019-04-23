Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

NYPD to host Prom Dress and Suit Drive at Corona high school this weekend

Photo via Getty Images

After months of collecting formalwear, the NYPD is hosting a prom dress drive at a high school in Corona this weekend in an effort to help high school students look their best.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, high school seniors can go to Elmhurst Campus High School, located at 45-10 94th St., to pick out formalwear for their prom this spring.

For the past couple of months, eight NYPD precincts in Patrol Borough Queens North (PBQN) have been collecting gently used formal dresses, suits, belts and shoes that high school students can choose from to wear to their proms.

The NYPD is still accepting donations prior to this weekend’s event, click here to see a full list of donation sites. For more information on the drive, call Sergeant Colvin or PO Nugent at 718-520-8612.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Long Island City man admits to running down teenager with his minivan for throwing eggs on Halloween
Long Island City man admits to running down teenager with his minivan for throwing eggs on Halloween
Crook who shot Sunnyside drug store worker during failed robbery bid remains at large
Crook who shot Sunnyside drug store worker during failed robbery bid remains at large
Popular Stories
Two thieves who swiped packages from doorsteps across northeast Queens busted in Bellerose
Ridgewood stands in for 1960s New Jersey in 'Sopranos' prequel 'The Many Saints of Newark'
Bus lane on Ridgewood's Fresh Pond Road, redesign of Rockaway Beach Boulevard in mayor's 'Better Buses' plan


Skip to toolbar