New York Landmarks Conservancy to host tour of Flushing’s diverse religious architecture

The New York Landmarks Conservancy’s ninth annual Sacred Sites Open House will give visitors the chance to explore the architecture and artifacts in some of the city’s oldest religious buildings from May 18 to 19.

In Queens, the organization will enlist historian Jack Eichenbaum to give a “Medieval to Modern”-themed tour throughout Flushing convening at noon on May 19. The tour will pass by about a dozen diverse houses of worship in central Flushing ranging from the 17th-century Flushing Quaker Meeting House to several 21st-century temples serving mostly immigrant communities.

It will begin with an interior tour of the Quaker meeting house, 137-16 Northern Blvd. and end at 2:30 p.m. at the mid-century modern-Gothic, St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church, 136-76 41st Ave. Flushing.

“I will discuss reasons why Flushing is both the dense and most diverse community in the U.S. for religious structures,” said Eichenbaum.

Other participating sites in Queens will include the following:

The Church of the Blessed Sacrament , 34-43 93rd St., Jackson Heights. This art deco church will host a tour at 3:30 p.m. on May 19.

First Reformed Church of Astoria , 27-26 12th St., Astoria. The church will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 18 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 19.

St. George’s Episcopal Church , 14-20 27th Ave., Astoria. The church will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 18.

John Bowne House, 37-01 Bowne St., Flushing. The house will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on May 18 and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on May 19.

The Conservancy’s Sacred Sites program provides grants and assistance for the repair and restoration of historic religious buildings.

For more information, visit nylandmarks.org.