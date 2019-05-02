Thief steals two Woodside church choir members’ bags while they were in rehearsal: cops

Police are looking for a crook who stole two bags from choir members at a Woodside church.

According to police, at 8:55 p.m. on April 19, 18-year-old female and a 23-year-old female victim were singing in the choir at Sure Foundation Lutheran Church, located at 64-20 Roosevelt Ave., where they left their bags unattended.

When they were finished, the victims found that their bags, which contained iPhones, wallets, credit cards and miscellaneous items totaling $2,320, had been stolen.

Cops described the thief a Hispanic man with a beard who is in his 30s. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded winter jacket, red sweatshirt, dark pants and a gray backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.