Northwell Health opens new $7 million ambulatory care center in Glen Oaks

Queens residents now have access to top-quality primary care, thanks to a newly opened ambulatory care facility in Glen Oaks.

Northwell Health recently announced the opening of the $7 million 8,500-square-foot ambulatory care center known as Northwell Health Medicine Specialties. The facility is located at 256-11 Union Turnpike less than a mile from Long Island Jewish (LIJ) Medical Center.

“This beautiful new practice will provide our community with the highest quality primary and specialty care all in one convenient location,” said Thomas McGinn, MD, senior vice president of ambulatory services and deputy physician-in-chief at Northwell Health. “The space also creates a perfect environment to educate future physicians and nurses in team-based health promotion oriented care.”

The ambulatory care center houses LIJ’s primary care clinical services and officially opened on Monday, April 29. In addition, LIJ will relocate 37 of its employees to the new practice, which is run by 12 physicians.

Multispecialty medical services include internal medicine, dermatology, nephrology, gastroenterology, endocrinology, rheumatology and sickle cell disease. Internal medicine residents and fellows from eight medicine subspecialties will also get the opportunity to participate in LIJ’s extended teaching hospital program.

The practice uses the Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) model, a National Committee for Quality Assurance designation that recognizes primary care practices with a team-based health care delivery model to provide comprehensive care to patients, with a focus on continuous quality improvement for health outcomes.

According to its website, Northwell Health is the state’s largest healthcare provider and private employer. Northwell currently has 23 hospitals, 665 outpatient facilities and more than 18,500 affiliated physicians in its network.

Over two million people in New York’s metro area and beyond receive healthcare services annually. The healthcare provider boasts 66,000 employees including more than 16,000 nurses, 4,000 employed doctors and members of Northwell Health Physician Partners.

To make an appointment or for more information, call (929) 292-7000.